Technip Energies, Université Gustave Eiffel, Valeco and OPEN-C Foundation Selected for French Floating Wind Project PAREF

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) in partnership with Université Gustave Eiffel, Valeco, and OPEN-C Foundation, will be leading the PAREF project, an R&D program aimed at accelerating industrial-scale development of floating wind. This project is funded by the French State as part of France 2030 operated by ADEME. It aims to design, fabricate, and test a reusable anchoring system, high and low connectors, and tendons for a tension line system, all while minimizing the impact on the marine environment in real offshore conditions.

The PAREF project will provide the anchoring system for the NextFloat project. In 2022, Technip Energies, X1 Wind, and a consortium of 10 international entities were chosen by the European Commission to deliver the NextFloat project. The integrated system includes X1 Wind's innovative and disruptive floating wind technology, featuring a lighter floater design with a reduced steel requirement, plus a compact mooring system minimizing seabed impact. The 6MW prototype will be deployed at a test site in the Mediterranean Sea to operate the concept in open-sea operational conditions.

The PAREF project is a significant step towards achieving a competitive and sustainable integrated floating offshore wind solution optimized for deep waters, significantly reducing cost and accelerating industrial-scale deployment. The NextFloat platform will provide the means to test the PAREF foundation system in situ for a minimum of two years.

Jacques Vendé, Project manager PAREF of Technip Energies, commented: “We are thrilled to be selected for the PAREF project and to play a role in France's ambition to lead the way in decarbonized and cutting-edge renewable energy technologies, as outlined in the France 2030 plan. This project represents a significant opportunity to advance the development of sustainable energy solutions and support France's green industry vision.”

Christelle Abadie, Research fellow at the Université Gustave Eiffel added: “We are excited to contribute our expertise in experimental testing and analysis to the PAREF project. This initiative aligns perfectly with our ongoing activities and ambition to advance the understanding of anchor design for the floating wind energy sector. Collaborating closely with Technip Energies and Open-C is essential for knowledge transfer and a deeper comprehension of anchor design. This project and partnership will help optimize anchor geometry and reduce mooring system costs, facilitating the large-scale deployment of innovative floating wind farm technologies.”

Pauline Bertrand, Director of Valeco's Offshore Division: “The PAREF project is also an innovative approach to environmental monitoring. Environmental DNA is a new way of collecting data that can be replicated for any offshore project and we felt it was necessary to test the methodology. Our participation in the PAREF project will increase our knowledge of the marine environment and the species attracted by the floaters. It will also give us the opportunity to work with new players in the Mediterranean to test complex artificial reefs.

As our aim has always been to promote and support the development of MRE, we are proud to be involved in this project alongside Technip Energies, Gustave Eiffel University and the Open-C Foundation”.

Bertrand Alessandrini, Managing Director of the OPEN-C Foundation commented: “Hosting the PAREF project is at the core of the Foundation’s mission: test and derisk new technologies to accelerate innovation. It is essential to work together to face climate emergency and deliver French and European ambitions in terms of Marine Renewable energies”.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About Université Gustave Eiffel

Since January 1, 2020, the Gustave Eiffel University has been the only multi-disciplinary establishment in France to combine the missions and skills of a university, a research organization, a school of architecture (Éav&t) and three engineering schools (EIVP, ENSG and ESIEE Paris), with the shared aim of being at the heart of the issues facing tomorrow's cities and territories. Today, Gustave Eiffel University accounts for a quarter of national research in this field.

It has 17,000 students and 3,000 staff (teachers, researchers, lecturers, etc.). In addition to its main site in eastern Paris, Gustave Eiffel University has 6 campuses based in Nantes, Lille, Lyon, Méditerranée, Paris and Versailles. The Gustave Eiffel University trains and supports future generations to reinvent today's world and imagine tomorrow's.

The Geotechnical Centrifuge group is located on the Nantes Campus of Gustave Eiffel University, and operates France's only geotechnical centrifuge and one of the top five largest in Europe. Renowned for high-quality experimental campaigns using reduced-scale models, the centrifuge allows for controlled environmental and boundary conditions, facilitating systematic and rigorous analysis of geotechnical problems. The team has unique expertise in offshore geotechnics and foundation design for offshore wind turbines, evidenced by a number of publications, prizes and key participation in international congress.

About Valeco

Valeco, a wholly owned subsidiary of EnBW, specialises in the development, construction, operation, maintenance and decommissioning of renewable energy projects. Based in Montpellier for almost 30 years, the company employs nearly 270 people in the wind and photovoltaic sectors and is present throughout the value chain in France: from identifying suitable sites to selling renewable electricity. At 31 December 2023, Valeco had an installed capacity of 845 MW, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of more than 678,330 people. For more information, visit www.groupevaleco.com

About the OPEN-C Foundation

The OPEN-C Foundation is the French offshore test center for floating wind and marine renewable energy (MRE). It coordinates, develops and operates 5 offshore tests on the Atlantic and Mediterranean metropolitan coasts. A non-profit organization of general interest, the OPEN-C Foundation was created in March 2023 and has 30 employees to date.

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations

Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne

Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager

Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Technip Energies’ (the “Company”) intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results of operations, anticipated revenues, earnings, cashflows, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “foresee”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “may”, “estimate”, “outlook”, and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company anticipates.

All of the Company’s forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant or beyond the Company’s control, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and the Company’s present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see the Company’s risk factors set forth in the Company’s 2023 Annual Financial Report filed on March 8, 2024, with the Dutch Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) which include a discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future performance and the markets in which the Company operates.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Attachments