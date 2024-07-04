Press release no. 4-2024

Copenhagen, July 03, 2024

Konsolidator Iberia solidifies product market fit already within the first three months

Konsolidator - a leading provider of cloud-based financial consolidation software, can announce the first tangible steps towards the success of its new sales office, Konsolidator Iberia. Within a few months Konsolidator Iberia has successfully signed the first customers and more than 10 partners, still counting.

Konsolidator Iberia has started on a high note, with an Iberian market consisting of Spain and Portugal showing great interest in Konsolidator’s solutions. This confirms a gap in the market for a consolidation tool, further evidenced by the number of customers and interested partners already signed. This early success validates Konsolidator’s market assumptions and highlights the effectiveness of our sales strategy within this region.

The success stems purely from a partner strategy

Konsolidator’s new sales office is a significant step in Konsolidator’s long-term growth strategy. The sales office opened just three months ago and is driven by a pure partner strategy, which has quickly proven to be a strategic asset in expanding Konsolidator to the new market.

The office’s team of 6 is primarily there to support the beginning of the sales process and being there to help partners, who then can drive the sales to customers. Thereby utilizing the partner's knowledge and network to get the right positioning in the Spanish market. The launch of Konsolidator Iberia has resulted in a significant number of partners initiating contact and establishing partnerships with over 10 new partners committed to Konsolidator’s solutions.

“We know, there is no doubt that Konsolidator and Iberia are a good product and market fit. Our strategy is, therefore, to reach a higher number of new customers faster by onboarding partners and letting them drive sales, thereby freeing up time and money via minimal internal resources. So far, we already have signed the first customers and more than 10 partners.” Says Managing Partner, Pedro Mardomingo, Konsolidator Iberia SrL

Pedro continues: “Furthermore, the partners already have an established reputation and network we can tap into, giving us a head start while ensuring we get the right positioning in Spain and Portugal.”

Confirms Iberia’s potential as a growth initiative

The positive market reception confirms the effectiveness of Iberia’s sales strategy and assumptions about the high demand for a cloud consolidation tool. With a strong and growing team and increasing partnerships, Konsolidator is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. Further, the high interest in product demos and webinars further indicates a robust pipeline and reinforces Konsolidator’s market assumptions: Konsolidator Iberia is a key component of Konsolidator A/S’s growth initiatives.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment