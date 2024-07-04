Publishing of Innofactor's Half-Yearly Report January–June 2024

Innofactor Plc Investor News July 4, 2024 at 9:00 am Finnish time



Innofactor Plc will publish its half-yearly report for January–June 2024 on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time.

A video conference call for media, investors and analysts will be held in English on the same day beginning at 12:00 Finnish time. The report will be presented by CFO Antti Rokala.

To participate in the conference, kindly register in advance by sending an e-mail to ir@innofactor.com. The participation link will be sent via e-mail to the registered participants the day before the conference.

Presentation materials will be available on Innofactor website after the conference.

Espoo, July 4, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO



Additional information:

Antti Rokala, CFO

Innofactor PLC

Tel. +358 404 802 752

antti.rokala@innofactor.com



Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

