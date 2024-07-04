4th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 3rd July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,938 Lowest price per share (pence): 622 Highest price per share (pence): 642 Weighted average price per day (pence): 629.6078

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 629.6078 11,938 622.00 642.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 03 July 2024 08:00:23 134 642.00 XLON 00284913430TRLO1 03 July 2024 09:20:12 70 635.00 XLON 00285005035TRLO1 03 July 2024 09:20:12 714 635.00 XLON 00285005036TRLO1 03 July 2024 09:48:05 1,406 634.00 XLON 00285043611TRLO1 03 July 2024 09:48:06 25 632.00 XLON 00285043616TRLO1 03 July 2024 09:48:06 245 632.00 XLON 00285043617TRLO1 03 July 2024 09:51:43 211 635.00 XLON 00285047724TRLO1 03 July 2024 09:51:43 42 635.00 XLON 00285047725TRLO1 03 July 2024 10:18:27 19 635.00 XLON 00285077565TRLO1 03 July 2024 10:18:27 12 635.00 XLON 00285077566TRLO1 03 July 2024 10:29:39 130 633.00 XLON 00285091126TRLO1 03 July 2024 10:38:49 132 632.00 XLON 00285102657TRLO1 03 July 2024 10:38:49 131 632.00 XLON 00285102658TRLO1 03 July 2024 10:38:49 131 632.00 XLON 00285102659TRLO1 03 July 2024 10:38:49 131 632.00 XLON 00285102660TRLO1 03 July 2024 10:38:49 97 630.00 XLON 00285102661TRLO1 03 July 2024 10:38:50 77 632.00 XLON 00285102672TRLO1 03 July 2024 10:55:34 265 629.00 XLON 00285119804TRLO1 03 July 2024 11:08:55 250 628.00 XLON 00285122664TRLO1 03 July 2024 11:08:55 256 625.00 XLON 00285122665TRLO1 03 July 2024 11:14:50 228 628.00 XLON 00285122810TRLO1 03 July 2024 11:15:17 293 628.00 XLON 00285122830TRLO1 03 July 2024 11:23:33 127 628.00 XLON 00285123065TRLO1 03 July 2024 11:24:23 128 624.00 XLON 00285123075TRLO1 03 July 2024 11:30:46 12 624.00 XLON 00285123161TRLO1 03 July 2024 12:07:57 267 622.00 XLON 00285124528TRLO1 03 July 2024 12:17:49 271 624.00 XLON 00285124733TRLO1 03 July 2024 12:17:49 20 624.00 XLON 00285124734TRLO1 03 July 2024 12:17:49 90 624.00 XLON 00285124735TRLO1 03 July 2024 12:17:49 25 624.00 XLON 00285124736TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:10:12 394 622.00 XLON 00285125945TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:10:12 131 622.00 XLON 00285125946TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:10:12 132 622.00 XLON 00285125947TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:10:12 114 622.00 XLON 00285125948TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:16:00 322 629.00 XLON 00285126089TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:17:23 243 629.00 XLON 00285126110TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:21:37 124 629.00 XLON 00285126160TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:25:06 163 629.00 XLON 00285126290TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:32:34 17 626.00 XLON 00285126509TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:32:34 12 626.00 XLON 00285126510TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:35:54 97 626.00 XLON 00285126556TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:35:54 15 626.00 XLON 00285126557TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:37:34 129 626.00 XLON 00285126615TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:46:27 130 624.00 XLON 00285126808TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:52:28 131 623.00 XLON 00285127033TRLO1 03 July 2024 13:58:15 127 623.00 XLON 00285127178TRLO1 03 July 2024 14:21:22 127 624.00 XLON 00285127616TRLO1 03 July 2024 14:24:06 134 623.00 XLON 00285127668TRLO1 03 July 2024 14:24:06 121 623.00 XLON 00285127669TRLO1 03 July 2024 14:43:00 12 625.00 XLON 00285128391TRLO1 03 July 2024 14:53:41 211 625.00 XLON 00285128678TRLO1 03 July 2024 14:53:41 147 625.00 XLON 00285128679TRLO1 03 July 2024 15:51:00 250 628.00 XLON 00285131023TRLO1 03 July 2024 15:51:20 26 630.00 XLON 00285131042TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:01:20 132 629.00 XLON 00285131564TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:16:17 105 631.00 XLON 00285132377TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:16:17 40 631.00 XLON 00285132378TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:16:17 12 631.00 XLON 00285132379TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:16:17 94 631.00 XLON 00285132380TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:16:17 86 631.00 XLON 00285132381TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:16:33 137 633.00 XLON 00285132386TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:16:33 107 633.00 XLON 00285132387TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:16:33 34 633.00 XLON 00285132388TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:16:33 269 633.00 XLON 00285132389TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:16:34 14 632.00 XLON 00285132390TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:17:05 270 631.00 XLON 00285132436TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:17:05 170 631.00 XLON 00285132437TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:17:05 380 631.00 XLON 00285132438TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:17:06 130 629.00 XLON 00285132439TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:20:17 127 635.00 XLON 00285132750TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:20:39 329 633.00 XLON 00285132794TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:21:08 127 633.00 XLON 00285132831TRLO1 03 July 2024 16:21:08 127 633.00 XLON 00285132832TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970