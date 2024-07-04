Freename Leverages Fireblocks to Offer Global Web3 Domain Custody to Users

Zürich, Switzerland, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freename, the leading provider of Web3 domain services, is delighted to announce that it is working with Fireblocks, an enterprise platform to manage digital asset operations and build innovative businesses on the blockchain. This marks a significant step in empowering Freename users with secure and reliable custody services for Web3 domains, providing them with greater security and control over their digital assets.

Securing Web3 Domains: A Priority in the Digital Landscape

In an ever-evolving digital landscape and with the transition to Web3, the significance of securing digital assets and domain management cannot be overstated. Freename has consistently been at the forefront of providing innovative domain solutions, ensuring users have full control over their online presence in the Web3 era. By leveraging Fireblocks, Freename underscores its commitment to secure and efficient domain management within the Web3 space.

Key Benefits of the Collaboration

This integration offers numerous advantages. First and foremost, it elevates security through Fireblocks' battle-tested direct custody solution, safeguarding Freename users' Web3 domains and reducing the risk of unauthorized access or theft. Additionally, it introduces Multi-Signature Authentication, enabling users to implement robust security measures, making it highly challenging for unauthorized individuals to tamper with domain settings in the Web3 environment. The seamless integration ensures a user-friendly experience in the Web3 landscape, with a dedicated support team available 24/7 to assist with any custody-related inquiries or concerns.

Mr. Davide Vicini, CEO of Freename, said, "We are excited to be working with Fireblocks to provide our users with top-notch domain custody services in the Web3 era. Security and control are paramount in the digital world - by enlisting Fireblocks, we are able to offer enhanced protection and peace of mind to our users."

A Milestone in Web3 Domain Security

This represents a significant milestone for both Freename and Fireblocks as they collectively advance the state of digital domain management and security in the Web3 era. The integration of Fireblocks' domain custody services with Freename's decentralized Web3 domain solutions will undoubtedly benefit users seeking an extra layer of protection for their online assets in the Web3 space.

About Freename:

Freename is the leading Web3 TLDs and Domains platform where users can register and mint their own Web3 TLDs and Domains. Everyone can also get Royalties and become a Registrar. Furthermore, on Freename, users can trademark their Web3 TLDs and Domains to protect their own Web3 Identity worldwide.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.