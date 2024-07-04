Pet Clothing Market to hit USD 9.6 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pet Clothing Market Size is projected to be worth USD 9.6 billion in revenue by the end of 2032. Rising disposable incomes across the globe are enabling pet owners to increasingly spend on discretionary items beyond basic necessities.

Consumers are purchasing a variety of fashionable and functional apparel, further reflecting the growing trend towards pampering and personalizing pet care. Moreover, pet owners are investing more in diverse and luxurious options, indicating the shift towards treating pets as integral family members with unique style and needs. The American Pet Products Association reported that Americans spent $123 billion on pets in 2021, showing a 13% increase over the previous year. To that end, the rising investments in discretionary items will favor the market growth.

Growing demand for sweaters & hoodies

The pet clothing market from sweaters & hoodies segment in the pet clothing industry is projected to expand at a significant growth rate between 2024 and 2032. This expansion is due to several pet owners increasingly purchasing sweaters and hoodies on account of the growing trend in pet clothing. These items help enhance pet comfort and style, especially in colder weather. Moreover, owners are selecting a variety of designs and materials to suit their pet needs and personalities. As interest in pet fashion and comfort is continuing to grow, sweaters and hoodies will remain popular choices with expanding diversity and innovation.

Rising preference amongst cats

Pet clothing market from the cats pet type segment is expected to experience significant growth at a substantial CAGR through 2032, owing to the increasing ownership of cats. This trend is driving the development of diverse options including sweaters and accessories to cater to the comfort and aesthetic appeal of cats. According to the American Pet Products Association, over 114 million U.S. households own a cat. This is further driving the demand for pet clothing as owners seek to provide comfort and style for their feline companions.

Europe to emerge as a lucrative market destination

Europe pet clothing market is expected to experience robust growth between 2024 and 2032 due to the growth of e-commerce and celebrity influence. Increasingly, pet owners across the region are shopping online for trendy and functional apparel for pets, driven by celebrity endorsements and social media influence. The emerging trend of celebrities posting pictures of pets in stylish outfits on social media is also driving the regional product sales.

Pet Clothing Market Players

Some of the top firms engaged in the pet clothing industry include Fabdog, Pet Life, Petco, Foggy Mountain Dog Coats, Ruby Rufus, Ruffwear, LAZYBONEZZ, Mungo & Maud, Hurtta, Kurgo, Muttluks, Pawz, PetSmart, RC Pet Products, and Ultra Paws.

These market players are leveraging e-commerce strategies to expand sales of pet clothing and accessories globally. For instance, in August 2023, Irish brand Kanine entered India through online fashion portal Myntra for introducing branded clothing and accessories for dogs and cats, reflecting the growing interest in pet clothing.

