Leggings Market to hit USD 74.8 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Leggings Market Size could reach USD 74.8 billion in revenue by 2032. The industry growth is driven by the rising demand for comfortable, versatile clothing and changing fashion trends.

The comfort and flexibility of leggings have made them a staple in the fashion category in addition to catering to fitness enthusiasts. Innovations in fabric technology have led to the development of leggings that offer advanced performance features, such as absorbency, breathability, and compression, making them more popular for sports and leisure activities. For example, in June 2023, The Lycra Company introduced a new fibre technology to reduce static whilst ensuring cling-free wearing comfort for the hosiery sector.

Lately, several social media platforms have become powerful marketing tools with influencers and celebrities revealing different styles of leggings, further increasing the product popularity and consumer demand. With strong focus on health and wellness, many people are adopting active lifestyles, leading to higher demand for active clothing. Ease of online shopping, wide variety of styles, colors and sizes are also making it easier for consumers to buy leggings, subsequently fueling the market growth.

Nylon leggings to gain preference

Based on material, the leggings market from the nylon segment may exhibit a decent growth rate from 2024-2032 due to its superior qualities that meet the demands of both performance and fashion-conscious consumers. Nylon is known for its durability, and flexibility, making it an ideal material for leggings that must withstand strenuous activity while providing comfort. With their moisture-wicking properties, they ensure that wearers remain dry and comfortable during workouts. Moreover, nylon leggings tend to be comfortable to appeal to customers who are looking for stylish yet functional clothes.

Rising demand through online platforms

Leggings market from the online distribution channel segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Ecommerce platforms allow consumers to browse through a wide range of clothing styles, sizes, and brands from the comfort of their homes with the added advantage of user reviews and detailed product descriptions to inform their choices. Targeted advertising and social media marketing on these platforms help multiple brands to reach potential customers more effectively. The ability to shop anytime and anywhere, coupled with the convenience of home delivery and easy returns will favor the segment growth.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific leggings market will register significant CAGR from 2024 to 2032, propelled by the burgeoning fitness and wellness culture, particularly among the younger population. Urbanization and higher disposable incomes have increased consumer spending on active and sportswear across the region, as leggings are a versatile and necessary item. The proliferation of yoga studios, gyms, and fitness centers in major cities across countries, such as China, India and Japan have also led to the significant rise in demand for high-end, high-performance leggings, adding to the industry growth.

Leggings Market Participants

Some of the leading legging companies are Zella, Adidas AG, Victoria's Secret, Alo Yoga, Athleta, Under Armour, Inc., Beyond Yoga, Sweaty Betty, Fabletics, Spanx, Inc., Gymshark, Puma SE, Lululemon Athletica Inc., Nike, Inc., and Old Navy.

These market players are involved in acquisitions, new product developments, and mergers to broaden their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2023, Adidas introduced new high-performance bra and leggings to cater to different body types and activities, addressing widespread dissatisfaction with workout wear by focusing on comfort and performance enhancement.

