Global Conversational AI Research Report 2024: A Pivotal Decade Ahead - Market to Grow by $87 Billion at a CAGR of 21.95% by 2034

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conversational AI Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Component, Type, Technology, Deployment, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Conversational AI market is valued at $13.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.95% to reach $100.80 billion by 2034.

The Conversational AI market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of AI technologies across diverse sectors. Enterprises are leveraging conversational AI to enhance customer engagement, automate customer support, and streamline communication processes.

This surge is fueled by the heightened demand for AI-powered customer support services and the push for more personalized interaction between brands and consumers. Technological advancements in natural language processing, machine learning, and computational linguistics are further enabling more sophisticated and efficient conversational AI platforms

. Major players in the market include IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, all competing to innovate and capture market share through enhanced AI capabilities and comprehensive solutions.Financially, the Conversational AI market is projected to expand robustly over the next decade. The integration of conversational AI into mobile applications and IoT devices is expected to open new avenues for growth, particularly in industries such as finance, healthcare, and e-commerce.



The leading market growth of the on-premise segment in the Conversational AI space can be attributed primarily to the heightened control and security it offers to organizations. Companies handling sensitive information, such as those in finance, healthcare, and government sectors, often prefer on-premise solutions to maintain direct control over their data and ensure compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. For example, financial institutions subject to regulations like GDPR and HIPAA opt for on-premise conversational AI to securely manage customer data internally, without exposing it to the potential vulnerabilities associated with cloud storage.



Additionally, the on-premise deployment allows businesses to customize their conversational AI systems more extensively according to specific organizational needs and technical environments. This customization capability is crucial for large enterprises that require unique integrations with existing legacy systems, which is less feasible with cloud-based solutions. As a result, despite the growing trend towards cloud computing, the specific needs for customization, coupled with data security and regulatory compliance, continue to drive the preference for on-premise conversational AI solutions in certain industries and large organizations.



North America leads the market growth in Conversational AI due to several factors including a robust technological infrastructure, high investment in AI technologies, and a strong presence of leading industry players such as Google, IBM, and Microsoft. The region's businesses are early adopters of advanced technologies aimed at enhancing customer experience and operational efficiencies, driving significant demand for conversational AI applications.



Moreover, the U.S. market shows a high inclination towards innovation and customer service improvements, supported by substantial investments from both private and public sectors in AI research and development. These conditions make North America an ideal environment for the growth and adoption of sophisticated Conversational AI solutions, reinforcing its market leadership.



The conversational AI market is marked by intense competition and rapid innovation, featuring a diverse array of participants ranging from tech giants to niche startups. Leading companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon dominate the landscape, leveraging their extensive cloud infrastructures and machine learning prowess to offer scalable solutions. These major players continue to enhance their platforms with advanced natural language processing capabilities and integrations, thus broadening their appeal across various industries including finance, healthcare, and customer service. Strategic acquisitions and partnerships are common strategies used to expand technological capabilities and market reach.



On the other hand, a number of specialized firms and startups are carving out their own spaces by focusing on specific segments of the market, such as enterprise-grade solutions, multilingual support, or industry-specific applications. These companies often emphasize unique features like emotional intelligence, context-aware computing, and proprietary algorithms for better user engagement. The competitive edge for these smaller players lies in their agility and innovative approaches, which enable them to tailor solutions more closely to customer needs. The market is also witnessing a growing trend towards privacy-focused designs and ethical AI, areas that are becoming significant differentiators in the face of increasing regulatory scrutiny and consumer demands for transparency.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The global conversational AI market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as type, component, deployment, technology, and end user. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global conversational AI market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the main factors driving the demand for global conversational AI market?

How many patents have been filed by the companies active in the global conversational AI market?

Who are the key players in the global conversational AI market, and what are their respective market shares?

What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the global conversational AI market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in global conversational AI market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the global conversational AI market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the global conversational AI market and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?

What could be the impact of growing application in the global conversational AI market?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for global conversational AI market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $100.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.9% Regions Covered Global



Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Supply Chain Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Pricing Forecast

R&D Review

Patent Filing Trend by Year, by Country

Regulatory Landscape

Stakeholder Analysis

Use Case

End User and Buying Criteria

Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Companies Profiled

Google

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM

Oracle

Nuance Communications, Inc.

FIS

SAP SE

Artificial Solutions

Kore.ai, Inc.

Avaamo

Conversica, Inc.

Solvvy

Kasisto

Cognigy

Market Segmentation:

Component

Solutions

Services: Managed Services, and Professional Services

Type

Chatbots

Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA)

Others

Technology

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

ML and Deep Learning

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

Others

Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

End User

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail and eCommerce

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3r73wv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment