Global VISTA Inhibitor Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Insight 2024: Widening Research Purview - From Cancer to Autoimmune Disorders

The landscape of VISTA-targeted therapeutics is characterized by active research, early-stage clinical development, and growing interest from both the scientific community and the pharmaceutical sector. As research progresses, VISTA inhibitors emerge as a beacon of innovation, holding up hope not only for cancer treatments but also for viral infections, autoimmune illnesses, and other ailments.

At present, cancer, mainly solid tumors, are dominating the research and development landscape of VISTA-targeted therapies. However, ongoing research has also associated the functions of VISTA with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, wherein aberrant immune system activation damages tissue. This can however, with averted with the use of VISTA agonists, which can help expand the potential of VISTA as a therapeutic target to diseases mediated by the immune system. Additionally, modulation of VISTA activity has also been linked to viral infection through research findings indicating the VISTA plays a role in regulating the immune responses in viral infections. Therefore, as research findings continue linking VISTA functions to new indications, it becomes increasingly evident that researchers are yet to unravel the complexities of VISTA.

With evolution in the research and development domain, along with technological advancements and the increasing knowledge bank of researchers, a number of proteins have been discovered to play central roles in development and progression of many diseases. Among these, immune checkpoint proteins have especially gained attention for their role in suppressing anti-cancer immune responses and have emerged as promising therapeutic targets.

The VISTA protein is one of the newest checkpoint proteins to be discovered, which has showed potential in treating both cancer and inflammatory diseases because of its extraordinary properties that make it different from its fellow checkpoint proteins. As a result, it has become the subject of several research studies, with pharmaceutical companies complementing these efforts with the development of drugs targeting VISTA.

V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation, commonly known as VISTA, is an immune checkpoint protein which exerts both inhibitory and stimulatory effects on the immune system. Other identified immune checkpoints are only known to negatively regulate immune responses, which is why the latter makes VISTA unique. Blocking its inhibitory functions has emerged as a hot approach in the treatment of cancer, while its immune system stimulatory functions have been explored widely in murine models.

With these research studies serving as the foundation, several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have been focusing on the development of therapeutic interventions that target the VISTA, mainly for the management of cancer, given that most clinical studies were conducted to elucidate its role in cancer. However, the field has not been without challenges, with many candidates being withdrawn from clinical development. However, new generation VISTA inhibitors are being developed to address the shortcomings of these candidates.

CA-170, developed by Aurigene Oncology and Curis, marks a significant advancement in the landscape of VISTA-targeted therapies. CA-170 is a first-in-class oral small molecule that directly targets both PD-1/PD-L1 and VISTA pathways. It is currently undergoing phase 2/3 clinical trials in India for the management of non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, making it the candidate farthest ahead in the pipeline of VISTA-targeted therapies. While CA-170 has shown anti-tumor activity in multiple preclinical models, results from these ongoing clinical trials are yet to be revealed by Aurigene or Curis.

In addition to Aurigene and Curis, several research institutes, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are actively pursuing VISTA inhibitors; these include Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, Kineta, Sensei Biotherapeutics, Washington University among others. Therefore, the current market for VISTA targeted therapies is witnessing a high level of competition and innovation, albeit with smaller companies dominating and larger companies waiting for breakthroughs before making their way into the market.

Report Highlights:

Global Vista Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

Vista Inhibitors Clinical Trials: 8 Drugs

US Dominating Vista Inhibitors Clinical Trials Landscape: 5 Drugs

Global Vista Inhibitors Market Trends & Clinical Innovation

Competitive Landscape: Insight on 10 Companies

Future Clinical & Commercialization Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. VISTA: An Emerging Immune Checkpoint

1.1 Introduction to VISTA Inhibition

1.2 Structure & Biology of VISTA Protein

1.3 Mechanism of Action of VISTA Inhibitors

1.4 VISTA Inhibition v/s Conventional Immune Checkpoints Inhibitors

2. Dual Role of VISTA as Inhibitory & Costimulatory Checkpoint

2.1 VISTA as Inhibitory Immune Checkpoint

2.2 VISTA as Costimulatory Checkpoint

3. Significance of VISTA

3.1 Role of VISTA in Facilitating Cancer Progression

3.2 VISTA as Potential Cancer Biomarker

3.3 VISTA as Therapeutic Target in Autoimmunity

4. Global VISTA Inhibitors Market Trends & Clinical Innovation

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Future Clinical & Commercialization Opportunities

5. VISTA Targeted Therapies Trends & Clinical Innovation by Indication

5.1 Lung Cancer

5.2 Bladder Cancer

5.3 Colorectal Cancer

5.4 Hematological Cancers

5.5 Autoimmune, Inflammatory, Microbial, & Allergic Disorders

6. VISTA Targeted Therapies Trends & Clinical Innovation by Region

6.1 India

6.2 Australia

6.3 US

6.4 Europe

7. Global VISTA Inhibitors Clinical Trials Overview

7.1 by Country

7.2 by Drug Class

7.3 by Indication

7.4 by Organization

7.5 by Phase

8. Global VISTA Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

8.1 Preclinical

8.2 Phase - I

8.3 Phase - I/II

8.4 Phase - III

9. Global VISTA Inhibitors Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Drivers & Opportunities

9.2 Market Challenges & Restraints

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Adimab

10.2 Aurigene Discovery Technologies

10.3 Curis

10.4 Hummingbird Bioscience

10.5 Kineta

10.6 Korea Drug Development Fund

10.7 Merck

10.8 Pierre Fabre

10.9 PharmAbcine

10.10 Sensei Biotherapeutics

