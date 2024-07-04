Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Dividend Declaration

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No:  93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

                4 July 2024

Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.325 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).

The dividend will be paid gross on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 12 July 2024. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 11 July 2024.

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.

                
