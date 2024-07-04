Kidney Transplant Market to Grow at a 3.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, Fueled by Healthcare Spending and Renal Calculi Retrieval Devices Landscape | TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. - , July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The kidney transplant market was projected to attain US$ 81.0 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 3.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 116.4 billion . AI and data analytics are being used to optimize donor-recipient matching, predict transplant success, and manage post-transplant care. Telehealth services for pre- and post-transplant care improve patient monitoring and reduce hospital visits.

Ongoing research in xenotransplantation (using animal organs for transplantation) holds potential for addressing organ shortages in the future. Advances in regenerative medicine and stem cell research aim to repair damaged kidneys and potentially eliminate the need for transplants. Development of new immunosuppressive drugs with fewer side effects can improve patient outcomes and reduce complications. Initiatives to educate the public about the importance of organ donation can increase donor rates.

Tailoring immunosuppressive therapies and treatment plans to individual patients based on genetic profiles can enhance transplant success rates. Efforts to simplify organ donor registration processes and increased public awareness are leading to higher donor registration rates. Expanding insurance coverage for transplant procedures and post-operative care makes these treatments more accessible. Awareness of the significant quality of life improvements following successful transplants motivates patients and healthcare providers to pursue this option.

The high cost and lower quality of life associated with long-term dialysis make kidney transplants a more attractive option. Research and advancements in bioprinting technology may lead to the development of functional kidney tissues or entire organs, potentially addressing the organ shortage crisis.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Innovations in wearable technology help in continuous monitoring of transplant patients, ensuring early detection of complications.

Adoption of laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries in kidney transplants results in faster recovery times and reduced surgical risks.

Understanding the role of gut microbiota in transplant outcomes can lead to new treatments that improve graft survival and patient health.

Genetic and molecular profiling allows for the customization of immunosuppressive therapies, minimizing side effects and improving outcomes.

Market Trends for Kidney Transplant

By type, the living donor transplant segment is expected to boost the growth of the kidney transplant market. Mention one major segment.

Living donor transplants often have better outcomes compared to deceased donor transplants, leading to increased patient and physician preference.

Living donor transplants can reduce or eliminate the long waiting times associated with deceased donor lists, improving patient access to timely treatment.

Kidneys from living donors typically have better long-term graft survival rates, reducing the need for re-transplantation.

On the basis of age group, the adults segment is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Adults are more susceptible to chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease due to factors such as aging, hypertension, diabetes, and other lifestyle-related conditions.

The rising incidence of kidney diseases among adults increases the demand for kidney transplants as a viable treatment option.

Adults have access to a larger pool of potential living and deceased donors, increasing the likelihood of finding suitable matches.

Global Market for Kidney Transplant: Regional Outlook

North America

Well-developed healthcare infrastructure, including specialized transplant centers and experienced healthcare professionals, supports the growth of the kidney transplant market.

North America has relatively higher rates of organ donation, both deceased and living, which increases the availability of donor kidneys for transplantation.

Asia Pacific

Adoption of advanced technologies in organ preservation, immunosuppressive therapies, and minimally invasive surgical techniques improve transplant outcomes and patient recovery times.

Continued research in nephrology and transplant medicine leads to innovations in treatments, therapies, and diagnostic tools, further driving market growth.

Kidney Transplant Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the kidney transplant market is characterized by a mix of global and regional players, each contributing to various segments of the market including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare services, and research. The following companies are well known participants in the kidney transplant market:

Transonic

Sanofi S.A.

Organ Recovery Systems, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

TransMedics Inc.

Novartis AG

Preservation Solutions Inc.

B. Braun

Medtronic plc

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Key Developments

In 2023, the Recanati/Miller Transplant Institute at Mount Sinai, a leading global center for adult and pediatric abdominal transplants, secured an $8 billion grant from the Arnhold Foundation. This funding will bolster clinical education programs, training, research initiatives, and healthcare services, enhancing efforts to tackle major global health challenges and advance healthcare systems worldwide.

In 2022, Kidney Care United Kingdom forged a partnership with Anglian Water to enhance support for individuals living with chronic kidney disease. This collaboration aims to provide additional assistance to approximately 10,000 patients in the Anglian region who rely on dialysis, whether at home or in hospitals.

Kidney Transplant Market Segmentation

Type

Living Donor Transplant

Paired Kidney Transplant

Deceased Donor Transplant

Age Group

Children

Adults

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Transplant Centers

Others (Research Institutes, etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

