Art Share 003 S.A. is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) formed and existing under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 16, rue E. Ruppert, L–2453 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Business Register (R.C.S.) under number B286436 (“Art Share 003” or the “Company”).

Art Share 003 is managed by a board of directors which is composed of Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.

Announcement of Initial Offering and Intention to Float

Art Share 003 today announces its intention to undertake an initial offering by way of private placement to qualified / professional investors [as further defined in the Offering Memorandum to be published on the Company’s website (the “Offer”) and intends to apply for listing and admission of its Offered Shares on ARTEX GM (the “Listing”).

The sole underlying Artwork held by the Company is the ‘Abstraktes Bild (809-4)’ by Gerhard Richter (the “Artwork”). This monumental painting showcases Richter’s renowned squeegee technique, developed during this period, wherein a large flat tool is dragged across the wet paint. It results in mesmerising colour formations and unusual depth and texture. One of the last monumental Abstrakte Bilder, the Artwork propelled Richter to become the most expensive living artist when it was sold for $34.4 million in October 2012.

The Company is a securitisation vehicle governed by the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended. Its principal activity is to hold and securitise the Artwork (including entering into certain agreements in relation thereto) as well as assuming risks, existing or future, relating to the holding of the Artwork.

Potential Offer Highlights

Should the Offer proceed, the Offered Shares shall be comprised of redeemable class B shares of the Company without nominal value denominated in U.S. dollars and where all cashflows relating to such shares (e.g., purchase, distributions, redemptions) shall be settled in Euro currency. The Offer shall be conducted to allow investors to indirectly invest in the Artwork, hence giving to the investors access to a fraction of the Artwork by way of a securitisation transaction in proportion to their investment.

The Offer should consist in an institutional offering to qualified / professional investors in the European Economic Area (the “EEA”), the UK and Switzerland.

In connection with this Offer, an Offering Memorandum will be made available online on Art Share 003’s website at www.artshare003.com subject to certain access restrictions prior to the commencement of the Offer.

Enquiries :

Public Relations Adviser to ART Share 003

Alienor Miens - +33 (0)6 64 32 81 75 - alienor.miens@margie.fr

Bertrand Chambenois - +33 (0)6 11 84 34 92 - bertrand.chambenois@margie.fr

Investor Relations at ART Share

Fabien Svarnas : investor-relations@Artshare003.com

