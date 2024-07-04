CANADIAN NURSERY LANDSCAPE ASSOCIATION AND CANADIAN SOCIETY OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS ANNOUNCE UPDATED CANADIAN LANDSCAPE STANDARD (CLS) 2.0

Milton, Ontario, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) and the Canadian Society of Landscape Architects (CSLA) are pleased to announce the release of the revised Version 4 (July 2024) of the Canadian Landscape Standard (CLS) 2.0.

This updated edition includes significant improvements, notably a new and revised Section 5 - Growing Medium and several other updates designed to enhance best practices in landscape construction across Canada.

The CLS serves as the authoritative guide for landscape construction projects nationwide, providing essential standards for ensuring quality and sustainability in landscape practices. The purchase of the CLS includes a three-year subscription with regular updates, allowing professionals to stay current with industry advancements.

“We are excited to present this updated version of the Canadian Landscape Standard, which reflects the latest research and best practices in our industry,”

said Bill Hardy, President of CNLA. “This revision underscores our commitment to promoting excellence in landscape construction and maintenance.”

For more information and to purchase the Canadian Landscape Standard, please visit CSLA-AAPC.ca

Further Information on the CLS:



Michelle Legault, CSLA Executive Director

(613) 668-4775 or executive-director@csla-aapc.ca

To order the CLS

https://www.csla-aapc.ca/standard

--

About the CSLA



The Canadian Society of Landscape Architects (CSLA) is a professional organization with 2,348 landscape architect members, 615 associate (or intern) members and 669 students of landscape architecture members. As the voice of the profession in Canada, the CSLA is an advocate for its members on issues such as urban design, urban renewal, sustainable development, climate change and cultural heritage.

The CSLA delivers programs and services for its members that increase public awareness and promote the profession. The CSLA communication tools include the website, the membership directory, a monthly bulletin, and social media sites.

LANDSCAPES|PAYSAGES, the CSLA’s national magazine, provides opportunities for professional development. The CSLA holds an Annual General Meeting and Congress, providing information year-round to members about industry and professional learning opportunities, and coordinates continuing education programs.

Opportunities to recognize members nationally and to celebrate member achievements within the profession occur through the CSLA Awards of Excellence, the Recognition Awards Programs, the College of Fellows, and by administering the Governor General’s Medal in Landscape Architecture, supporting education and research through the accreditation of undergraduate and graduate landscape architecture programs, recognition of student achievement and provision of scholarships.

To learn more, visit www.csla-aapc.ca

About the CNLA

The Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) is a national not-for-profit federation of nine provincial landscape and horticulture associations representing over 4,600 members. Comprised of thousands of locally owned companies that grow, sell, design, install, and maintain plants and other landscape features, our members represent over $2.2 billion at the farm gate and over $14 billion in economic impact in Canada.

To learn more, visit www.cnla-acpp.ca

