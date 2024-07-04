Accor S.A Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accor S.A - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



AccorHotels (Accor) is a hotel operator. The company manages and franchises luxury and upscale, midscale and economy hotels. It operates hotels under various brand names including Raffles, SO Sofitel, Sofitel, Fairmont, Swissotel, Adagio Premium, MGallery, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Mama Shelter, Novotel, Novotel Suites, Adagio Access, ibis, ibis Styles, ibis Budget and hotelF1.

The group is also into asset management, construction, refurbishment, hotel design and maintenance activities. Its operations are spanned across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Central America and the Caribbean, South America and Asia-Pacific.



Accor's Mobile First program is the company's strategy that puts guest experience mobile app in the forefront to improve customer experience.

Accor is seeking to optimize its IT infrastructure to accelerate new service rollouts, and support in increasing transaction volumes. It is enhancing stability of its IT systems to ensure smooth online experience for customers and optimize sales effectiveness.

As a part of digital transformation, Accor in collaboration with Deloitte designed and implemented a global cloud telephony platform, integrating advanced AI services to address guest requests.

As a part of its 'connected' strategy, Accor has been developing smart rooms powered by IoT and automation technologies to digitize the hotel experience for Accor has introduced an innovative generative AI solution in collaboration with Amazon Web Services called the Travel Assistant. This tool features an intuitive conversational interface, revolutionizing the guest booking journey from inspiration to post-stay experiences.

