Airport Automated Security Screening Global Strategic Business Report 2024

The global market for Airport Automated Security Screening was valued at an estimated US$2.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030.



The global market for Airport Automated Security Screening was valued at an estimated US$2.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the airport automated security screening market is driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing passenger traffic globally, which necessitates more efficient and scalable security solutions to handle the higher volumes without compromising safety. Technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, are enhancing the capabilities of automated screening systems, making them more accurate and reliable in threat detection. Additionally, the rise in global terrorism and the constant evolution of security threats compel airports to adopt cutting-edge screening technologies.



Regulatory requirements and government mandates for enhanced security protocols also push airports to invest in automated systems. Moreover, the emphasis on improving passenger experience and operational efficiency encourages airports to implement advanced screening technologies that minimize delays and enhance throughput. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth of the airport automated security screening market, ensuring airports can meet both current and future security challenges effectively.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Passenger Screening Application segment, which is expected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.5%. The Baggage Screening Application segment is also set to grow at 2.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $757.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.4% CAGR to reach $721.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

