Electric Vehicle Test Equipment Market Driven by Strict Emission Regulations, expected to Reach US$ 870.0 Million by 2034 at 10.8% CAGR: Insights by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. - , July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electric vehicle test equipment market was projected to attain US$ 270.0 million in 2023. It is likely to garner a 10.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 870.0 million.

There is a significant focus on battery performance, life cycle, and safety testing, which requires advanced test equipment, as the battery is a critical component of EVs. The evolution of wireless charging technology for EVs is creating a new segment in testing equipment to ensure safety, efficiency, and interoperability.

Collaborations between automakers, testing labs, and equipment manufacturers can lead to the development of innovative testing solutions and the establishment of standard testing protocols.

Electric Vehicle Test Equipment Market: Key Players

The electric vehicle test equipment market is characterized by the presence of numerous established players and emerging companies. The competitive landscape is influenced by factors such as technological innovation, product quality, pricing strategies, and strategic partnerships.

The following companies are well known participants in the electric vehicle test equipment market:

ALL-TEST Pro LLC

Arbin Instruments

AVL

CALTEST Instruments

Chen Tech Electric

Chroma ATE Inc.

DEKRA

DENSO CORPORATION

FEV Group GmbH

HORIBA

Intertek Group plc

KUKA AG

MAXEYE TECHNOLOGIES

Microtest Corporation

National Instruments Corp.

Softing AG

Teamtechnik GmbH

TÜV Rheinland

Key Developments

In 2023, Unico unveiled its new Unico Quantum Drive Platform at the International Battery Seminar. This ground-breaking platform is designed to assist companies in the development and validation of electric vehicle batteries while also reducing installation costs and ongoing operational expenses.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Subsidies and initiatives promoting EV adoption encourage manufacturers to expand their EV portfolios, increasing the need for extensive testing during development and production phases.

Expanding EV charging infrastructure requires reliable test equipment to ensure efficiency, safety, and compatibility, thus driving market growth.

The incorporation of AI and machine learning in test equipment helps in predictive maintenance, enhanced diagnostics, and automated testing processes, making testing more efficient and reliable.

With the push towards reducing charging times, test equipment needs to evaluate the performance and safety of fast-charging systems, leading to the demand for specialized equipment.

Market Trends for Electric Vehicle Test Equipment

By equipment type, the battery test equipment segment is expected to boost the growth of the electric vehicle test equipment market.

As the adoption of EVs continues to rise, the demand for reliable and efficient batteries grows. This necessitates comprehensive testing of batteries to ensure performance, safety, and longevity, driving the need for advanced battery test equipment.

By component, the hardware segment is anticipated to propel the market growth.

The hardware components in EVs, such as LiDAR, RADAR, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors, are becoming more sophisticated. This complexity requires advanced test equipment to ensure all components function correctly and integrate seamlessly.

Global Market for Electric Vehicle Test Equipment: Regional Outlook

North America

Significant investments in EV charging infrastructure across North America enhance the feasibility and convenience of owning EVs.

The region is a hub for automotive and technology innovation, with significant R&D investments in EV technologies.

Asia Pacific

Significant investments in expanding EV charging infrastructure across the region increase the feasibility of EV adoption.

Substantial investments in research and development, as well as the establishment of new manufacturing facilities for EV components, drive the need for advanced test equipment.

Electric Vehicle Test Equipment Market Segmentation

Equipment Type

AC/DC EVSE ATS

Battery Test Equipment

Cell Battery Testing

Module/Pack Testing

Ultra High Precision Testing

Auxiliaries

Central Data Solutions

Central Monitor and Control Solutions

Battery Test System Software

Opal-RT Real-time BMS HIL

Motor Test Equipment

Motor Stator Testing Systems

Motor Rotor Testing Systems

Deenergized Motor Circuit Analysis (MCA) Test Equipment

Megohmmeters

Resistance Testers

RCL Testers

Chassis Dynamometers

Inverter Testers

On-board Charger ATS

EV Drivetrain Tests

Real-time Simulation Systems

Semiconductor Test Systems (STS)

Compact DAQ Measurement Bundles

Others

Component

Hardware

LiDAR

RADAR

Camera

Ultrasonic Sensor

Others

Software

Others (HIL-SIL Simulation, Connectivity, etc.)

Technology

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist & Lane Departure Warnings

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

Blind Spot Detection

Adaptive Front Light Systems

Night Vision Systems

Park Assist Systems

Automatic Emergency Braking

Forward Collision Systems

Pedestrian Detection Systems

Road Sign Recognition

Traffic Jam Assist

Driver Monitoring Systems/Drowsiness Monitor Systems

Others

Application

Battery Systems

Electric Motor and Motor Controllers

Charging Systems

Power Electronics

Vehicle Control Systems

Traction Control

Regenerative Braking

Stability Control

Others

Others

Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers E-Bikes E-scooters/Mopeds Passenger Vehicles Hatchbacks Sedans SUVs Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Duty Trucks Buses and Coaches Others



Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)

Service Type

Outsource

In-house

End User

OEMs

Tier 1 Suppliers

Research and Academics

Others

Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

