Stevedoring and Marine Cargo Handling Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Technological Advancements and Automation are Shaping the Industry - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stevedoring and Marine Cargo Handling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Stevedoring and Marine Cargo Handling was valued at an estimated US$10.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$13.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Technological advancements and automation are significant trends shaping the industry. Automated container terminals and the use of robotics in handling cargo can significantly reduce loading and unloading times and minimize human error, leading to more reliable and efficient operations. Moreover, sustainability initiatives are becoming increasingly important.



There is a push towards greener port operations, including the use of electric cargo handling equipment and the implementation of practices to reduce emissions and waste. These trends not only improve operational efficiency but also help companies comply with international environmental standards, making them attractive to clients who prioritize sustainability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bulk Cargo Handling segment, which is expected to reach US$6.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Containerized Cargo Handling segment is also set to grow at 2.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.7% CAGR to reach $2.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Stevedoring and Marine Cargo Handling Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Stevedoring and Marine Cargo Handling Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Stevedoring and Marine Cargo Handling Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as APM Terminals Management B.V, Blue Water Group, Bothra Group, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

APM Terminals Management B.V

Blue Water Group

Bothra Group

Carver Companies

Charleston Stevedoring Company, LLC

CJ Logistics Corporation

CMA CGM SA Group

Crowley Maritime Corporation

DP World

Enstructure LLC

Irish Continental Group

Jones Stevedoring Company

Newcastle Stevedores Pty Ltd

Orissa Stevedores Ltd.

Texas Stevedoring Services, LLC

The Cooper Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jaubis

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment