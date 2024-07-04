Softwood Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-friendly Building Materials, & Utilisation in Modular Construction Methods Bolsters Growth - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Softwood - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Softwood was estimated at 456.7 Million Cubic Meters in 2023 and is projected to reach 543.3 Million Cubic Meters by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the softwood market is driven by several factors. One significant driver is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials, as softwood from certified forests meets the criteria for green construction practices. The rise in residential and commercial construction activities globally, particularly in regions experiencing rapid urbanization and population growth, has also propelled the demand for softwood. Consumer preferences for natural and aesthetically pleasing materials in interior design and furniture further drive the market, as softwood provides a desirable combination of beauty, functionality, and affordability.



Technological innovations in wood processing and treatment have enhanced the performance and appeal of softwood products, leading to broader adoption in various applications. Additionally, government policies and incentives promoting sustainable forestry and the use of renewable materials support the softwood market`s expansion. The increasing popularity of prefab and modular construction methods, which often utilize softwood due to its ease of fabrication and transport, also contributes to market growth. Overall, the convergence of these factors ensures a robust and expanding market for softwood in the coming years.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Construction End-Use segment, which is expected to reach 341.2 Million Cubic Meters by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.6%. The Industrial End-Use segment is also set to grow at 2.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 124.4 Million Cubic Meters in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.5% CAGR to reach 104.3 Million Cubic Meters by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Softwood Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Softwood Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Softwood Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Canfor Corporation, Interfor Corporation, Kronospan Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured):

Canfor Corporation

Interfor Corporation

Kronospan Ltd.

Metsa Group

Millwood, Inc.

Murphy Company

Paper excellence

Rayonier, Inc.

Sierra Pacific Industries

Sudoma Sawmill Ltd.

Tolko Industries Ltd.

UPM

West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd.

Western Forest Products

Weyerhaeuser Company

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 456.7 Million Cubic Meters Forecasted Market Value by 2030 543.3 Million Cubic Meters Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Global





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to

Canfor Corporation

Interfor Corporation

Kronospan Ltd.

Metsa Group

Millwood, Inc.

Murphy Company

Paper excellence

Rayonier, Inc.

Sierra Pacific Industries

Sudoma Sawmill Ltd.

Tolko Industries Ltd.

UPM

West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd.

Western Forest Products

Weyerhaeuser Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/749nnp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment