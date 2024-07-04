Hong Kong Air Treatment Systems Market Report 2024, Featuring Dyson, IQ Air, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic, Blueair, Amway Xiaomi, Oxyvital and Airgle

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Air Treatment Systems Market: Hong Kong" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Hong Kong including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2030.

This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements. This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2030.

For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizers

Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers

Others (any other technology)

The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Hong Kong:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Total Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for Air Treatment Systems Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Filter Replacement Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Technology Trends

Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)

Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)

New Products

New Technologies

Companies Featured

Dyson Corporation

IQ Air

Koninklijke Philips

Panasonic Corporation

Blueair

Amway

Xiaomi Corporation

Oxyvital Ltd.

Airgle

Some major distributors for air treatment systems

Eco Shop

Greenbox

Renaud air purifiers

Fabri-Technic Engineering and Trading Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research scope

II. Methodology

III. Definitions

IV. Country profile, Hong Kong

V. Executive summary: Major data points

Competitive factors

Consumer behavior

VI. Market drivers/impact

VII. Market restraints/impact

VIII. Market trends

Product claims & features - Overview

Competitive landscape

Promotions

Community building

Customer service

Target customers

Product features

Product claims- Rapid purification

New products - Dyson

New products - Philips

New products - Panasonic

New products - LG

Warranty and after sales

Certifications

Pricing trends

Market data

Revenue forecast, total market, 2023-2030

Revenue forecast, air treatment systems, 2023-2030

Market share, by revenues, air treatment systems, 2023

Revenue forecast, replacement filters, 2023-2030

Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2023

Distribution trends, by revenues for systems, 2023

End user application, by revenues for systems, 2023

Coverage area, market share by revenues for systems, 2023

