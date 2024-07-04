Wemade to Unveil New Business Strategy on WEMIX DAY, Shaping the Future of Blockchain Gaming

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA , July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WEMIX DAY event will showcase a transformative business strategy for the WEMIX ecosystem and Wemade's vision for the future of blockchain gaming

This includes a revamped WEMIX PLAY platform, exciting new services, and initiatives designed to empower gamers and foster a thriving community.





Following the successful implementation of the Brioche Hard Fork which introduced a major WEMIX tokenomics upgrade, Wemade, a leading South Korean gaming company known for innovation, today announced initial details about the upcoming WEMIX DAY video announcement scheduled for Tuesday, July 16th, 2024.

Wemade is building the innovative WEMIX blockchain ecosystem powered by WEMIX3.0, a custom-built public blockchain optimized for dApps, GameFi, DAOs, DeFi, and NFTs. This dedicated event marks a pivotal moment, showcasing groundbreaking advancements for the WEMIX platform and ecosystem, all fueled by a new business strategy that will propel the WEMIX ecosystem forward, fostering a more robust and sustainable future for the future of blockchain gaming.



WEMIX DAY Highlights:

Strategic direction for the WEMIX ecosystem: WEMIX DAY will spotlight ongoing initiatives aimed at solidifying the WEMIX ecosystem. Discover WEMIX's vision for a more robust and sustainable gaming environment fueled by cutting-edge solutions.

Wemade will unveil a comprehensive revamp of the WEMIX PLAY platform that elevates the user experience, making it more engaging and rewarding than ever before. Empowering the WEMIX Community: There will also be new services and initiatives designed to empower gamers, streamers, and content creators to seamlessly connect and collaborate within the WEMIX community.

Save the Date!

WEMIX DAY Video Announcement: Tuesday July 16th, 2024. A subsequent press release will provide a more comprehensive overview about WEMIX DAY.

