Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Research Report 2024

This "Mantle Cell Lymphoma- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in Mantle Cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Mantle Cell Lymphoma- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Mantle Cell Lymphoma treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Mantle Cell Lymphoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Mantle Cell Lymphoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Mantle Cell Lymphoma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Mantle Cell Lymphoma.



Mantle Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Mantle Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs

Venetoclax: AbbVie



Venetoclax is a first-in-class medicine that selectively binds and inhibits the B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein. In some blood cancers, BCL-2 prevents cancer cells from undergoing their natural death or self-destruction process, called apoptosis. VENCLYXTO targets the BCL-2 protein and works to help restore the process of apoptosis.



Venetoclax is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the US and by AbbVie outside of the US. Together, the companies are committed to BCL-2 research and to studying venetoclax in clinical trials across several blood and other cancers. Venetoclax is approved in more than 80 countries, including the US. Currently the product is in Phase III for mantle cell lymphoma.



Ixazomib: Takeda



Ixazomib belongs to a class of drugs called proteasome inhibitors, which work by blocking the action of proteasomes, cellular structures responsible for breaking down proteins. By inhibiting proteasomes, ixazomib helps to disrupt the growth and survival of cancer cells. Currently, the product is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma.



ADI-001: Adicet Bio



ADI-001 is an investigational allogeneic gamma delta CAR T cell therapy being developed as a potential treatment for relapsed or refractory B-cell NHL. ADI-001 targets malignant B-cells via an anti-CD20 CAR and via the gamma delta innate and T cell endogenous cytotoxicity receptors. Gamma delta T cells engineered with an anti-CD20 CAR have demonstrated potent antitumor activity in preclinical models, leading to long-term control of tumor growth. ADI-001 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the potential treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell NHL. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Mantle Cell Lymphoma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Mantle Cell Lymphoma drugs.



Major Players in Mantle Cell Lymphoma

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Mantle Cell Lymphoma. The companies which have their Mantle Cell Lymphoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, AbbVie.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Mantle Cell Lymphoma drugs?

How many Mantle Cell Lymphoma drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Mantle Cell Lymphoma therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Mantle Cell Lymphoma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

AbbVie

Takeda

Adicet Bio

InnoCare Pharma Inc.

Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD.

BeiGene

Gilead Sciences

Key Products

Venetoclax

Ixazomib

ADI-001

Orelabrutinib

LP-168

BGB-11417

KTE-X19

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Report Insights

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

