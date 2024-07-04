Global Passenger Car Accessories Market Forecast, 2031: Detailed Breakdown of the $810 Billion Market by Type, Vehicle, Sales Channel and Region

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Car Accessories Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is currently valued at US$ 540 billion in 2024, and is anticipated to expand steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%, aiming to achieve US$ 810 billion by 2031.



The trend of vehicle customization is gaining momentum worldwide, fueled by a growing desire among consumers to personalize their vehicles. This is particularly evident among younger demographics who seek to enhance their driving experience and vehicle aesthetics. Chrome accessories, spoilers, LED lights, and alloy wheels are among the popular additions that improve a vehicle's appearance and functionality, thereby boosting the aftermarket for passenger car accessories.



Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth



Technological advancements play a pivotal role in the expansion of the passenger car accessories market. Digital technologies have revolutionized the way car accessories are designed and operated. Modern vehicles now come equipped with advanced infotainment systems, including CD players, Bluetooth, USB ports, video panels, GPS, and multiple speakers. These systems are not only enhancing the in-car experience but also driving the market for infotainment accessories.



Infotainment Systems Lead the Market



Infotainment systems have emerged as a dominant segment within the passenger car accessories market. High-tech vehicles, including connected and autonomous cars, are increasingly incorporating advanced infotainment systems. Automakers and tech firms are investing heavily in this space, further enhancing the market's growth potential. The adoption of smartphones and the availability of high-speed Internet have also contributed to the rising demand for infotainment systems.



Lightweight Materials in Manufacturing



Manufacturers are responding to the demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles by using materials such as high-strength steel and thermoplastics. These lightweight materials are now primary raw materials for automotive accessories, aiding in the production of components that meet stringent fuel efficiency standards. Additionally, regulatory bodies have implemented norms that mandate the replacement of automotive accessories based on their life duration, boosting the demand for aftermarket products.



Regional Insights: Europe, U.S., and Asia Pacific



Europe is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global passenger car accessories market, driven by technological advancements and high demand for music accessories and LCDs. The U.S. market is expected to witness steady growth, supported by the development of innovative products and a strong aftermarket segment. In the Asia Pacific region, India is leading the market with a robust CAGR, driven by the increasing adoption of infotainment systems and rapid technological upgrades.



Dominance of Electronics Accessories



Electronics accessories hold a prominent share in the global passenger car accessories market. Consumers' preference for an entertaining driving experience, coupled with the rise in compact passenger car sales and smartphone usage, is driving this segment. Electronic accessories such as head-up displays, dashcams, rear backup cameras, and radar blind-spot sensor kits are among the popular choices that enhance vehicle safety and entertainment.



Aftermarket Sales Channel Drives Market Expansion



The aftermarket sales channel is a significant driver of the passenger car accessories market. Increased Internet activity and e-Commerce growth have enabled manufacturers to offer high-quality products quickly and efficiently. This trend is further accelerated by the ongoing pandemic, which has boosted online shopping and demand for aftermarket car accessories.

Passenger Car Accessories Industry Research by Segmentation

Type:

Interior Parts Head-up Displays Dashcams Rear Backup Cameras Radar Blind-Spot Sensor Kits Ambient Lighting Others

Exterior Parts Bull Bars Bumpers Runner Bars & Steps Rocker Panels Spoilers Others (Fender Flares, Tail Light Guards, Window Deflectors)



Vehicle Type:

Compact PCs

SUVs

Mid-size PCs

Luxury

Sales Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Region:

North America Passenger Car Accessories Market

Latin America Passenger Car Accessories Market

Europe Passenger Car Accessories Market

East Asia Passenger Car Accessories Market

South Asia Pacific Passenger Car Accessories Market

The Middle East and Africa Passenger Car Accessories Market

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Grupo Antolin

Robert Bosch GmbH

Classic Soft Trim

Covercraft Industries LLC

Lloyd Mats

Pecca Group Berhad

Lippert

Continental AG

Lear Corporation

Denso Corporation

Alpine Company

Kenwood Corporation

