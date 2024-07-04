Global Humanoid Robots Market Report 2024-2035: Technologies, Markets and Companies

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humanoid Robots Global Market 2024-2035: Technologies, Markets and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Manufacturing robots are in most factories globally and rapidly increasing. At the Tesla Gigafactory in China, automation counts for 95% of manufacturing. Humanoid robots will be increasingly deployed due to advances in AI and reduction in component costs. The use of AI has made it possible to have humanoid robots learn tasks rather than having to programme every single move separately. Issues with labour supply and opportunities in healthcare are also driving interest.

The Humanoid Robots Global Market 2024-2035 report provides an in-depth analysis of the global humanoid robots market from 2024 to 2035.

Report contents include:

Detailed examination of humanoid robot classifications

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Regulatory Landscape

Market evolution, current state, and future trajectory

List of humanoid robots and commercial stage of development

Investments and funding

Market news and developments 2022-2034

Cost analysis

Assessment of advancements in humanoid robot design, encompassing mechatronics, AI and machine learning, sensor technologies, human-robot interaction (HRI), cloud robotics, biomimetic design, and binding skin tissue.

Market sizing and revenue projections for the global humanoid robots market from 2024 to 2035, segmented by type, region, and end-use market.

Application in End-Use Markets including: Healthcare and assistance Education and research Customer service and hospitality Entertainment and leisure Manufacturing and industry Military and defence Personal and domestic use

Detailed profiles of 41 key players, including industry leaders, disruptors, and emerging innovators. Companies profiled include: Agility Robotics Apptronik Baidu Boston Dynamics Chunmi Dreame Technology Embodied Engineered Arts EX Robots Figure AI Fourier Intelligence Hanson Robotics Honda IHMC Kawasaki Heavy Industries Kepler Leju Robot LimX Dynamics Macco Robotics MagicLab Mentee Robotics 1X Technologies Oversonic PAL Robotics Rainbow Robotics Robotis Sanctuary AI SoftBank Robotics Tesla Toyota UBTECH Unitree Xioami XPENG Robotics

Academic developments

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Humanoid Robots: Definition and Characteristics

1.2 Historical Overview and Evolution

1.3 Current State of Humanoid Robots in

1.4 The Importance of Humanoid Robots

1.5 Markets and Applications (TRL)

1.6 Models and Stage of Commercial Development

1.7 Investments and Funding

1.8 Market News and Commercial Developments-2034

1.9 Costs

1.10 Market Drivers

1.10.1 Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

1.10.2 Labour force shortages

1.10.3 Labour force substitution

1.10.4 Need for Personal Assistance and Companionship

1.10.5 Exploration of Hazardous and Extreme Environments:

1.11 Market Challenges

1.12 Technical Challenges

1.13 Global regulations

1.14 Market in Japan

1.15 Market in United States

1.16 Market in China

2. TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

2.1 Advancements in Humanoid Robot Design

2.2 Mechatronics and Robotics

2.3 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

2.3.1 End-to-end AI

2.3.2 Multi-modal AI algorithms

2.4 Sensors and Perception Technologies

2.4.1 Vision Systems

2.4.1.1 Cameras (RGB, depth, thermal, event-based)

2.4.1.2 Stereo vision and perception

2.4.1.3 Optical character recognition (OCR)

2.4.1.4 Facial recognition and tracking

2.4.1.5 Gesture recognition

2.4.2 Tactile and Force Sensors

2.4.2.1 Tactile sensors (piezoresistive, capacitive, piezoelectric)

2.4.2.2 Force/torque sensors (strain gauges, load cells)

2.4.2.3 Haptic feedback sensors

2.4.2.4 Skin-like sensor arrays

2.4.3 Auditory Sensors

2.4.3.1 Microphones (array, directional, binaural)

2.4.3.2 Sound localization and source separation

2.4.3.3 Speech recognition and synthesis

2.4.3.4 Acoustic event detection

2.4.4 Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs)

2.4.4.1 Accelerometers

2.4.4.2 Gyroscopes

2.4.4.3 Magnetometers

2.4.4.4 Attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS)

2.4.5 Proximity and Range Sensors

2.4.5.1 Ultrasonic sensors

2.4.5.2 Laser range finders (LiDAR)

2.4.5.3 Radar sensors

2.4.5.4 Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors

2.4.6 Environmental Sensors

2.4.6.1 Temperature sensors

2.4.6.2 Humidity sensors

2.4.6.3 Gas and chemical sensors

2.4.6.4 Pressure sensors

2.4.7 Biometric Sensors

2.4.7.1 Heart rate sensors

2.4.7.2 Respiration sensors

2.4.7.3 Electromyography (EMG) sensors

2.4.7.4 Electroencephalography (EEG) sensors

2.4.8 Sensor Fusion

2.5 Power and Energy Management

2.5.1 Battery Technologies

2.5.2 Energy Harvesting and Regenerative Systems

2.5.3 Power Distribution and Transmission

2.5.4 Thermal Management

2.5.5 Energy-Efficient Computing and Communication

2.5.6 Wireless Power Transfer and Charging

2.5.7 Energy Optimization and Machine Learning

2.6 SoCs for Humanoid Robotics

2.7 Cloud Robotics and Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT)

2.8 Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) and Social Robotics

2.9 Biomimetic and Bioinspired Design

2.10 Binding Skin Tissue

3. END USE MARKETS

3.1 Healthcare and Assistance

3.2 Education and Research

3.3 Customer Service and Hospitality

3.4 Entertainment and Leisure

3.5 Manufacturing and Industry

3.5.1 Assembly and Production

3.5.2 Quality Inspection

3.5.3 Warehouse Assistance

3.6 Military and Defense

3.7 Personal Use and Domestic Settings

4. GLOBAL MARKET SIZE (UNITS AND REVENUES): 2035

4.1 Global shipments in units (Total)

4.2 By type of robot in units

4.3 By region in units

4.4 Revenues (Total)

4.5 Revenues (By end use market)

5. COMPANY PROFILES (41 COMPANY PROFILES)

6. HUMANOID ROBOTS DEVELOPED BY ACADEMIA

