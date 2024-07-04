Jewelry Appraisal Global Strategic Business Report 2024: A $5 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by the Luxury Market`s Expansion and Insurance & Investment Demands

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jewelry Appraisal - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Jewelry Appraisal was valued at an estimated US$3.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the jewelry appraisal market is driven by several factors including rising consumer awareness, increased demand for luxury goods, and the proliferation of online jewelry sales. As consumers become more knowledgeable about the value determinants of jewelry, they seek professional appraisal services to ensure they make informed purchasing or selling decisions.



The luxury market`s expansion has also contributed significantly to this demand, as high-net-worth individuals and collectors often require appraisals for insurance and investment purposes. Additionally, the online jewelry market, which has grown exponentially, necessitates appraisals for transactions to certify the authenticity and value of pieces sold and purchased virtually. This dynamic has led to an increase in specialized appraisal services tailored to online buyers and sellers, thereby supporting the overall growth of the appraisal industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Offline Appraisal segment, which is expected to reach US$3.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.9%. The Online Appraisal segment is also set to grow at 7.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $841.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.5% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

