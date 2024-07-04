Alcoholic Beverages Demand Spaces and Top Trends Report 2024: Setting the Bar Low, Picking Premium, Toasting Transparency, Digital Connoisseurs, A Glass for Everyone, Not Going Out, and Ones to Watch

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Alcoholic Beverages Demand Spaces and Top Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report explores upcoming trends in the global market for alcoholic beverages and their demand spaces. Demand spaces are an iteration of the longstanding analytical mode based around the "five Ws": the who, what, when, where, and whys of consumer attitudes and behaviors. The report includes seven trends which are connected to the analyst's TrendSight's mega trends which capture and explain consumer preferences and changes within them.



Scope

Positioning low alcoholic beverages as guilt free beverages through use of low calories and sugar claims can give an additional edge.

Omni-channel approaches to sales offer and ease of experience to consumers.

Premium packaging designs should utilize minimalistic designs with subtle use of color.

Due to greenwashing claims brands need to develop trust alongside sustainability.

Understand the nuances in consumer preferences and how they affect consumer spending decisions in the market for alcoholic drinks.

Learn how brands are trying to navigate the challenges in the alcoholic beverages sector and which strategies are positively received by consumers.

Explore what are the newest trends among alcoholic drinks and how they can translate into future product launches.

1. Overview



2. Setting the bar low



3. Not going out



4. A glass for everyone



5. Picking premium



6. Toasting transparency



7. Ones to watch



8. Digital connoisseurs



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Corona

Empirical

Doritos

Fever-Tree

Seagram

Oakpacker

Bira 91

Suntory

Freixnet

Metacask

Grace O'Malley Whiskey

