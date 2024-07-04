Malaysia Air Treatment Systems Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Coway, Cuckoo Homesys, Sharp, Koninklijke Philips, Blueair and Amway

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Air Treatment Systems Market: Malaysia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Malaysia including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2030. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements. This report includes rental revenues.

This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2030.

The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Malaysia:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Total Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for Air Treatment Systems Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Filter Replacement Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Technology Trends

Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)

Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)

New Products

New Technologies

Companies Featured:

Coway Co. Ltd.

Cuckoo Homesys Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Blueair AB

Amway

For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizers

Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers

Others (any other technology)

Key Topics Covered:

I Research scope

II Methodology

III Definitions

IV Country profile, Malaysia

V Executive summary: Major data points

Competitive factors

Consumer behavior

VI Market drivers/ impact

VII Market restraints/ impact

VIII Market trends

Product claims and features - Overview

Competitive landscape

Cross border e-commerce

Coway - AI-infused marketing campaign

Coway - Maintaining brand relevancy

Trade-in - Cuckoo and Blueair

Strategy - Money back guarantee

Direct-to-Customer (D2C) strategy - Dyson demo store

Refurbished systems - Blueair

Comprehensive rental service - LG

Event marketing

Lucrative B2C e-commerce

Influencer partnership

Brand ambassadors

Keeping customers engaged

Target customers

Smart products

Product features

Product claims

Offers and discounts

New products - Dyson

Warranty

After sales

Certifications

Pricing Trends

IX Market data

Revenue forecast, total market, 2023-2030

Market share, by revenues, total market, 2023

Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2023

Distribution trends, by revenues for systems, 2023

End user application, by revenues for systems, 2023

Coverage area, market share by revenues for systems, 2023

Major regions, market share by revenues for systems, 2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/em01tf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.