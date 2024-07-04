Global $14.3 Billion Smart Grid Analytics Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis; by Offering, Application, Analytics Type, and Region - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Grid Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, by Offering (Meter Analytics, Reliability Analytics, Services), Application (AMI, Load Forecasting, Demand Response, Grid Optimization), Analytics Type and Region - Industry Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart grid analytics market is projected to grow from USD 7.9 billion in 2024 to USD 14.3 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow due to the surge in the deployment of intelligent metering systems, growing incidence of aging power grid infrastructure and increasing pursuit of energy efficiency and eco-friendly solutions.





The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the smart grid analytics market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the smart grid analytics market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the smart grid analytics market ecosystem is covered in this report.

The major players in the smart grid analytics market include Siemens (Germany), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Schneider Electric (France), GE Vernova (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Capgemini (France), Infosys (India), SAP (Germany), Honeywell (US), Accenture (Ireland), SAS Institute (US), Itron (US), Autogrid Systems (US), Hive Power (Switzerland), eSmart Systems (Norway), SteamaCo (UK), Grid4C (US), Globema (Poland), SparkMeter (US), Innwatts (US), Amperon (US), Kevala (US), GridPoint (US), Safegrid (Finland), and Sentient Energy (US).

By application, distributed energy resources management systems (DERMS) is expected to register the fastest market growth rate during the forecast period



Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems (DERMS) are set to experience the fastest growth in the smart grid analytics market due to the increasing integration of renewable energy sources like solar and wind. As utilities and grid operators seek to optimize the performance and reliability of decentralized energy resources, DERMS provide essential tools for real-time monitoring, control, and analytics. This demand is driven by regulatory pressures for cleaner energy and the need for grid stability, making DERMS a crucial component in modernizing and managing the evolving energy landscape.



By analytics type, predictive maintenance is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



Predictive maintenance analytics type will hold the largest market share in the smart grid analytics market due to its critical role in enhancing grid reliability and reducing operational costs. By leveraging advanced data analytics and machine learning, predictive maintenance enables utilities to anticipate and address equipment failures before they occur, minimizing downtime and repair costs. This proactive approach not only improves the efficiency and lifespan of grid infrastructure but also supports regulatory compliance and customer satisfaction, making it an indispensable component for utilities worldwide.



By region, Asia-Pacific is slated to grow at the fastest rate and North America to have the largest market share during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the smart grid analytics market due to rapid urbanization, increasing energy demand, and government initiatives promoting smart grid technologies. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing heavily in modernizing their energy infrastructures, driving the adoption of smart grid analytics to improve grid efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. Additionally, the region's expanding renewable energy sector and efforts to integrate distributed energy resources further boost demand for advanced analytics solutions.



On the other hand, North America is poised to maintain the largest market share in the smart grid analytics market due to its early adoption of smart grid technologies, stringent regulatory standards, and significant investments in grid modernization. The region's mature energy infrastructure and focus on enhancing grid resilience against natural disasters and cybersecurity threats also contribute to its leadership position. Market players can capitalize on these dynamics by tailoring their offerings to address specific regional requirements, such as grid reliability in North America and scalability in Asia Pacific, to effectively capture market share and drive growth.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 312 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $14.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rise in Demand for Energy Efficiency & Sustainability and Number of Aging Grid Infrastructures to Drive Market Growth

Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems Segment to Account for Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Operational Analytics and Grid Optimization, Monitoring, and Management to be Largest Segments in North American Market in 2024

North America to Account for Largest Market Share in 2024

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increase in Adoption of Smart Meters to Monitor Energy Consumption Rise in Number of Aging Grid Infrastructure Growth in Demand for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Restraints Shortage of Skilled Professionals Interoperability Constraints High Initial Investment and Implementation Costs

Opportunities Growth in Smart City Initiatives Improved Renewable Energy Integration Enhanced Demand Response Management (DRM)

Challenges Data Management Complexity Associated with Smart Grids Cybersecurity Threats Lack of Standardization in Smart Grid Analytics Landscape



Smart Grid Communication Network Levels

Wide Area Network (WAN)

Field Area Network (FAN)

Home Area Network (HAN)

Ecosystem Analysis

Smart Grid Analytics Software Providers

Smart Grid Analytics Service Providers

Cybersecurity Service Providers

System Integrators

End-users

Government & Regulatory Bodies

Case Study Analysis

Tampa Electric Used Itron's Expertise to Explore Value of Distributed Intelligence

GEXA Energy Partnered with AutoGrid to Offer New Demand Response Programs in ERCOT

AEM Educated and Empowered Consumers by Making Them Actively Responsible for Their Own Energy Savings

Data Analytics by Siemens Led to Better Grid Load Prediction for Konstant (NRGI)

Oracle Utilities NMS Provided with More Holistic View of Network for Better Decision-Making

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (Scada) Systems Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) Big Data Analytics Grid Cybersecurity

Complementary Technologies Internet of Things (IoT) Blockchain Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Edge Computing

Adjacent Technologies Advanced Demand Forecasting Non-Intrusive Load Monitoring (NILM) Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Energy Storage Systems



Patent Analysis

Methodology

Patents Filed, by Document Type

Innovation and Patent Applications

Top 10 Applicants in Smart Grid Analytics Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Intensity of Competition Rivalry

Companies Featured

Siemens

IBM

Oracle

GE Vernova

Schneider Electric

Landis+Gyr

Itron

SAP

SAS Institute

Honeywell

Capgemini

Accenture

Infosys

AutoGrid Systems

Hive Power

eSmart Systems

SteamaCo

Grid4C

Globema

SparkMeter

Innowatts

Amperon

Kevala

GridPoint

SafeGrid

Sentient Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5y99a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment