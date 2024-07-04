United States Air Treatment Systems Market Report 2024, Featuring Helen of Troy, Arovast, Newell, Dyson, Guardian Technologies, Plaston, Widnau, Sharp, Blueair, Molekule, Coway, IQAir and Alen

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Air Treatment Systems Market: United States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2030.

The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in the USA:

Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Total Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for Air Treatment Systems Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Filter Replacement Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Technology Trends

Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)

Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)

New Products

New Technologies

Companies Featured:

Helen of Troy Limited

Arovast Corporation (Levoit)

Newell Brands Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

Guardian Technologies

Plaston Holding AG Widnau

Sharp Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Corporation

Blueair AB

Molekule Inc.

Coway Co. Ltd.

IQAir North America Inc.

Alen Corporation

For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizers

Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers

Others (any other technology)



Key Topics Covered:

I. Research scope

II. Methodology

III. Definitions

IV. Country profile, U.S.

V. Executive summary: Major data points

a. Competitive factors

b. Consumer behaviour

VI. Market drivers/ impact

VII. Market restraints/ impact

VIII. Market trends

Product features and claims - Overview

Competitive landscape

Strategy - Dyson's indoor pollution guide

Brand positioning - Dyson

Experience store - Coway

Sustainability- Dyson's renewed and Alen's refurbished

Technology - Molekule

Influencer partnerships

Content marketing

Celebrity endorsements

Direct-to-Customer strategy

Marketing - Target customers

Product features

Claims

Discount and offers

New product - Coway

Certifications

Warranty and after sales

Pricing trends

IX. Market data

Revenue forecast, total market, 2023-2030

Revenue forecast, air treatment systems, 2023-2030

Market share, by revenues, air treatment systems, 2023

Revenue forecast, replacement filters, 2023-2030

Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2023

Distribution trends, by revenues for systems, 2023

End user application, by revenues for systems, 2023

Coverage area, market share by revenues for systems, 2023

