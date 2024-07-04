Urinalysis Industry Report 2024-2029: Pregnancy & Fertility Tests to Dominate the $6.8 Billion Market; Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest Growth

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urinalysis Market by Product (Consumables (Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Dipsticks, Disposable, Reagents), Instruments (Automated, Semi-automated, PoC Analyzers)), Test Type (Biochemical, Sediment), Application (UTI, Diabetes) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global urinalysis market is valued at an estimated USD 4.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.



Due to rapid growth in the senior population, the prevalence of age-associated diseases such as diabetes and liver & kidney diseases is expected to increase significantly. The diagnosis and management of such diseases are responsible for the increasing number of prescriptions for the basic metabolic panel, lipid profile, and liver & renal panel tests. These tests are performed by urinalysis analyzers, thereby positively impacting market growth. The global rise in the geriatric population is considered a key factor in driving the growth of the urinalysis market.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the urinalysis market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, key strategies, acquisitions, and agreements. New product launches and recent developments associated with the urinalysis market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the urinalysis market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Consumables to account for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market, by product, during the forecast period



Based on product, the urinalysis market is bifurcated into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment in the urinalysis market is experiencing substantial growth. The recurrent requirement and purchase of these consumables is one of the primary reasons for the high growth rate of this market segment. Also, the wider range of consumables available in the market for urinalysis is contributing significantly to its larger share. The urinalysis market offers variety of consumables catering to different testing needs. Development of new dipsticks with more test parameters will further increase their demand in future.



Disease screening to account for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market, by application, during the forecast period



The urinalysis market is bifurcated into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility testing. Disease screening segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As urinalysis plays an integral role in diagnosing such diseases, the urinalysis market for disease screening applications is expected to grow in the coming years. Additionally, many conditions detectable through urinalysis, such as early-stage kidney disease and diabetes, often do not exhibit symptoms until they are advanced. Regular urinalysis enables early detection and intervention, which can significantly improve patient outcomes and reduce long-term healthcare costs. This will bolster the extensive use of urinalysis in disease screening, ensuring its position as the largest segment in the market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the urinalysis market



The worldwide market for urinalysis is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. The Asia Pacific region is poised to experience the most notable CAGR within the urinalysis market. The high growth in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing government efforts to increase awareness about early disease detection, growing per capita income, the expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various Asia Pacific countries, and the presence of high-growth markets in the region.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 373 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Support Market Growth

Consumables Segment to Dominate Urinalysis Products Market

Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Segment to Dominate Market

Disease Screening Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Diagnostic Laboratories Segment Accounts for Largest Market Share in 2024

Asia-Pacific Market to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Burden of UTIs, Diabetes, Liver & Kidney Diseases, and Bladder Cancer Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Increase in Age-Associated Diseases Increasing Adoption of POC Urine Diagnostic Tests

Restraints Availability of Refurbished Urine Analyzers High Capital Investments and Lack of Skilled Laboratory Technicians

Opportunities Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries Technological Advancements in Urine Analyzers Increasing Government Initiatives and Funding for Preventive Care

Challenges Changing Regulatory Landscape



Technology Analysis

Key Technology Automated Urine Analyzers

Complementary Technology Point-of-Care Urine Analyzers

Adjacent Technology Multiplex PCR



Companies Featured

Siemens Healthineers AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Cardinal Health

Danaher

Abbott

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

ARKRAY, Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

77 Elektronika Kft.

URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Dirui Industrial Co. Ltd.

Biobase Group

Erba Mannheim

Alphatec Scientific E.I.R.L.

Teco Diagnostics

Analyticon Biotechnologies GmbH

BioWay Biological Technology Co. Ltd

High Technology, Inc.

Agappe Diagnostics Ltd.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Dialab GmbH

Quantimetrix

BioCare Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

PZ Cormay SA

YD Diagnostics

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

BioPanda Reagents Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/je17i0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment