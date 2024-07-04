2024 Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production: Insights from 220 Biopharma Respondents and 179 Suppliers, Representing 23 Countries

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "21st Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes data-rich analysis to help improve your decision making in biomanufacturing. In-depth analysis of capacity, production trends, benchmarks, and more!

This report is a comprehensive analysis of trends and opportunities, biotherapeutic developers and contract manufacturing organizations' current and projected future capacity and production. Case studies summarize and highlight specific issues affecting the industry, with an overview of the situation, and a discussion summary.

The report offers:

In-depth analysis: 500+ pages of data-rich analysis to enhance decision-making in biomanufacturing operations

Industry trends: Insights from 220 biopharma respondents and 179 suppliers, representing 23 countries

Subject matter experts: Additional external analysis on trends and future growth

Capacity and production trends

Budget Trends and economic impact

Downstream purification and industry bottlenecks

Capacity utilization and production levels

Outsourcing trends and international offshoring

Disposables and single-use systems

Batch failure rates and quality management

Hiring and employment growth

Supplier growth rates and more

Key Highlights

200+ Biopharma company responses

170+ industry vendors and suppliers

23 Countries represented

500+ Pages

12 Chapters

200+ Graphs and 20+ Tables

Subject Matter Expert analysis

Independent Sponsoring Organizations

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction and Discussion

1-1 Sector and Market Overview

1-2 Biopharmaceutical Industry Status and Market Trends

1-3 Pharma Industry is Shifting to Biopharmaceuticals

1-4 Global Biopharmaceutical Market Trends

1-5 Biopharmaceutical Markets by Product Class

1-6 Future Trends in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Chapter 2: Future of Bioprocessing: Experts' Perspective

2-1 2023 FDA Biopharmaceutical Approvals: Promising Year for Novel Biologics Driven by Innovation and Targeted Therapies

2-2 China's Position in Global BioManufacturing: A Comparison of China's Emerging Position vs Established Regions' Manufacturing Capacity and Production

2-3 Gene-modified Cell Therapies: A Brief Overview of the Field's Most Advanced Modality

2-4 Design Principles and Solutions to Purification Challenges of Asymmetric Fc-Containing Bispecific Antibodies

2-5 CRISPR-based Treatment: Capabilities and Challenges

Chapter 3: Trends and Emerging Technologies

3-1 Industry Trends in 2024

3-2 Bioprocessing Improvements Needed in 2024

3-3 Operational Changes in 2024

3-4 Budget Issues in 2024

3-5 Top Bioprocessing Budget Expenditures

3-6 New Bioprocessing Products Development Opportunities (2024)

3-7 Cost-Cutting Actions & Development Timelines

3-8 Average Cost per Gram Recombinant Protein

3-9 Assay Development

3-10 Selecting and Purchasing Commercial-Scale Bioreactors

3-11 Discussion: Industry Trends and Issues

Chapter 4: Capacity Utilization

4-1 Capacity Utilization Trends

4-2 Capacity Utilization: Biomanufacturers vs. CMOs

4-3 Capacity Utilization: U.S. vs. Western European Manufacturers

4-4 Respondents' Current Total Production Capacity

4-5 Global Bioreactor Capacity

4-6 Range of Titers with mAb Production

4-7 Discussion: Capacity and Industry Trends

Chapter 5: Current and Future Capacity Constraints and Quality Factors

5-1 Current Capacity Constraints

5-2 Expected Capacity Constraints

5-3 Factors Impacting Future Production Capacity

5-4 Key Areas to Address to Avoid Future Capacity Constraints

5-5 Batch Failures in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

5-6 Automation Implementation

5-7 Quality Problems in Biomanufacturing Attributed to Vendors

5-8 Discussion: Industry Trends

Chapter 6: Planned Future Capacity Expansions

6-1 Planned Future Capacity Expansions

6-2 Planned Future Capacity Expansions for Biomanufacturers vs CMOs, by System

6-3 Planned Future Capacity Expansions for U.S. vs. Western Europe, by System

6-4 Planned Future Capacity Expansions of >100%, by Systems

6-5 Planned Future Global Capacity Expansions

Chapter 7: Outsourcing Trends in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Why Outsource?

Strategic Manufacturing Planning

Future Projections

7-1 Current Outsourcing by Production System

7-2 Future Outsourcing

7-3 Outsourced Activities in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

7-4 CMOs' Problems with Their Clients

7-5 Country Selections for International Outsourcing (Offshoring) of Biomanufacturing

7-6 Offshoring Trends to Lower-Cost Regions

7-7 Discussion of Outsourcing and Offshoring

Chapter 8: Disposables and Single-Use Systems in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

8-1 Use of Disposables and Single-Use Systems

8-2 Leachables and Extractables

8-3 Reasons for Increasing Use of Disposables & Single-Use Systems

8-4 Factors That May Restrict Use of Disposables

8-5 Single-Use Adoption Issues

8-6 Need for Single-use Sensors, and Bioreactor Attributes

8-7 Satisfaction with Single-Use Device Vendors (2008-2024)

8-8 Single-Use Operations and Trends

8-9 Discussion: Single-use Bioprocessing

Chapter 9: Downstream Purification

9-1 Impact of Downstream Processing on Capacity

9-2 Specific Purification Step Constraints

9-3 Downstream Purification Issues

9-4 mAb Purification Capacity Estimates

9-5 New Downstream Processing Technologies

9-6 Improvements to Downstream Operations

9-7 Discussion: Industry Trends

Chapter 10: Hiring, Employment Growth, and Training in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

10-1 Hiring Trends

10-2 Five Year Trends in Hiring (2029)

10-3 Hiring Challenges Today

10-4 Training in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

10-5 Discussion: Strategies For Successful Employment Growth

Chapter 11: New Methods: Continuous and Process Intensification, Cell and Gene Therapies

Introduction to Innovative Bioprocessing

Advanced Therapies

Improved, Continuous Bioprocessing

11-1 Future Adoption of Continuous Bioprocessing and Process Intensification

11-2 Perfusion Operations and Continuous Bioprocessing Operational Issues

11-3 Cell and Gene Therapy Platforms

11-4 Discussion

Chapter 12: Suppliers to Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing and Life Sciences

12-1 Demographics

12-2 Growth Rate of Sales by Suppliers

12-3 Budget Issues and Problems Faced by Industry Suppliers

12-4 Problems Clients Have with Their Vendors

12-5 Impacts of COVID-19 on Suppliers' Activities

12-6 Vendors' Products and Services

12-7 Sales Staff Training

12-8 Biopharma Vendors' Financial Outlook for 2024

12-9 CMO Pricing Changes for Biopharmaceutical Services

12-10 Discussion: Biopharma Suppliers

