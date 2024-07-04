Chicago High Holidays: Best Cannabis Deals from the Fourth of July to 7/10

CHICAGO, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis invites cannabis enthusiasts to celebrate two major events in the cannabis community: the 4th of July and 710. These festivities offer exciting opportunities to enjoy top-quality cannabis products at special discounts.
4th of July Dispensary Hours:
- Chicago: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- East Peoria: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- Urbana: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- Champaign: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- Aurora: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- Pekin: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- DeKalb: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
4th of July Cannabis Deals:
From June 30th to July 4th, enjoy exclusive deals on a variety of products from renowned brands like Cresco, Aeriz, and nuEra House of Brands.
Here are some highlights:
- Buy 1, get 30% off
- Buy 2, get 35% off
- Buy 3 or more and get 40% off
Participating Brands: Cresco, Aeriz, Midweek Friday, Interstate 420, Alchemy, and nuEra Premium Flower
Additional Specials:
- Buy 1 Get 1 50% off – SweetBuzz
- Buy 1 Get 1 50% off – Journeyman
710 Cannabis Concentrates Deals:
Celebrated on July 10th, 710 is dedicated to oils, extracts, and concentrates. The date "710" spells "OIL" upside-down, highlighting its focus on these products. From July 5th to July 10th, take advantage of these special offers:
- Buy 1, get 30% off
- Buy 2, get 35% off
- Buy 3 or more and get 40% off
Participating Brands: Cresco, Aeriz, Midweek Friday, Interstate 420, Alchemy, and nuEra Premium Flower
Special 710 Offers:
- 30% off Wyld products on July 6th and 7th only
- 25% off Revolution Vapes and Extracts on July 10th only
Featured Cannabis Products:
- Rhythm - Sour Diesel Flower: An invigorating sativa dominant strain with a pungent-diesel aroma.
- Journeyman - Tart Lemonade: Vegan, gluten-free, and all-natural, this product offers a sweet and sour flavor.
- The Essence - Orange Push Pop 5-pack J’s: An Indica-dominant hybrid featuring creamy orange flavors with a vanilla aroma.
- Ariez - Cake Breath Flower: A potent strain with a musky scent, perfect for end-of-day relaxation.
- Midweek Friday - Sweet Backwood Vape: Featuring an earthy tobacco flavor with a creamy vanilla aftertaste.
Join us in celebrating summer’s high holidays with fantastic deals and exceptional service. Visit us during our special holiday hours and take advantage of these limited-time offers. For more information, visit our website www.nueracannabis.com or contact your nearest location.
About nuEra Cannabis:
nuEra Cannabis is dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products to enhance our customers' experiences. Our offerings include a diverse range of products from top brands, ensuring something for everyone. For further information, please visit nueracannabis.com.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45437b4a-0622-4b69-8f95-e5f402254019