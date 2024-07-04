Motorcycle Sensors Global Strategic Business Report 2024 with Coverage of Major Players Such as Asahi Denso, BMW, Ceradex and Continental - Market Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycle Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Motorcycle Sensors was valued at an estimated US$17.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$24.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the motorcycle sensors market is driven by several factors. Increasing demand for advanced safety features and performance enhancements in motorcycles is a primary driver, as riders seek technologies that provide a safer and more controlled riding experience.

The rise of electric and autonomous motorcycles is also contributing to market growth, as these vehicles require sophisticated sensor systems for navigation, stability, and energy management. Regulatory mandates for enhanced safety features in motorcycles, particularly in regions with high road traffic accidents, are pushing manufacturers to adopt advanced sensor technologies.



Additionally, the growing trend of connected and smart motorcycles, which offer riders enhanced data and integration with digital ecosystems, is driving the adoption of advanced sensors. The proliferation of aftermarket products and accessories that offer sensor-based upgrades and improvements further supports market expansion.

These factors, combined with ongoing technological advancements, ensure robust growth in the motorcycle sensors market, meeting the evolving needs of manufacturers and consumers alike.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Process Sensors segment, which is expected to reach US$9.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.4%. The Position Sensors segment is also set to grow at 4.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $5.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Motorcycle Sensors Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Motorcycle Sensors Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Motorcycle Sensors Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Asahi Denso Co., Ltd., BMW Motorrad USA, Ceradex Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Asahi Denso Co., Ltd.

BMW Motorrad USA

Ceradex Corporation

Chongqing Cheer Power Industrial Limited

Continental Automotive Technologies GmbH

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Endurance Technologies Ltd.

Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

HYUNDAI KEFICO Corporation

Mitsuba Corporation

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77gjmx

