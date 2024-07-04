$962 Mn Forage Analysis Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2019-2029F

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forage Analysis Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Forage Analysis Market was valued at USD 654.37 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.44% through 2029

The Forage Analysis Market refers to the sector dedicated to the assessment of forage, which includes grasses, legumes or other herbaceous plants for use in animal feed. Forage analysis helps evaluate the nutritional value of these feeds, enabling livestock owners to optimize the diets of their animals. This market encompasses various services such as nutritional content determination, contamination testing, and feed value assessment. It plays a vital role in the global agriculture industry by ensuring the health and productivity of livestock.







Rising Demand for High-Quality Livestock Feed



The global demand for forage analysis is witnessing a substantial uptick, propelled by the increasing demand for high-quality livestock feed in the agriculture industry. As the global population grows, and with it, the demand for animal products, there is a heightened emphasis on optimizing the nutritional quality of livestock feed to ensure healthy and productive herds. This surge in demand for high-quality feed has led to a parallel increase in the importance of forage analysis.

Forage analysis plays a crucial role in evaluating the nutritional content of animal feed, offering insights into key components such as fiber, protein, energy, and minerals. The precision provided by advanced analytical technologies, including near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), allows livestock producers to tailor feed formulations that meet the specific dietary requirements of their animals, enhancing overall health, growth rates, and productivity.



The rising global demand for high-quality livestock products, including meat and dairy, necessitates a proactive approach to animal nutrition. Forage analysis enables producers to make informed decisions regarding feed composition, ensuring that livestock receive a well-balanced and nutritionally optimized diet. As sustainability and efficiency become focal points in modern agriculture, the demand for forage analysis is set to grow, driven by the industry's commitment to meeting the nutritional needs of livestock and enhancing the overall quality of animal products for a growing global market.



Advancement in Forage Analysis Equipment



he global demand for forage analysis is experiencing a notable upswing, driven by significant advancements in forage analysis equipment. As the agriculture industry embraces technological innovations, the development of more sophisticated and efficient forage analysis equipment is reshaping the landscape of animal nutrition management. Cutting-edge technologies, including near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) and portable analyzers, are revolutionizing the accuracy, speed, and convenience of forage analysis.



The advancements in forage analysis equipment provide a level of precision and detail that was previously unattainable. These technologies enable livestock producers and feed manufacturers to obtain real-time, comprehensive data on the nutritional composition of forage, encompassing essential parameters like fiber, protein, energy, and minerals. The portability of some modern analyzers further enhances on-farm decision-making, allowing for rapid adjustments to animal diets based on immediate analysis results.



The demand for these advanced forage analysis technologies is driven by the industry's recognition of the pivotal role they play in optimizing animal nutrition. Livestock producers are increasingly investing in state-of-the-art equipment to enhance feed formulations, improve herd health, and increase overall productivity. As a result, the global demand for forage analysis is not only rising but transforming the industry's approach to precision agriculture, where the integration of advanced equipment is becoming indispensable in meeting the evolving demands of modern livestock management practices on a global scale.



Segmental Insights

Method Insights



Based on the Method, in the global forage analysis market, the Physical Method has traditionally been the more dominant approach. This approach's precision and cost-effectiveness have made it a popular choice for predicting the nutritional value of forage, thereby enhancing livestock productivity and health. While the Chemical Method also plays a vital role, its usage is comparatively less prevalent. The balance between these methods, however, may shift in the future as technological advancements and market demands evolve.



Regional Insights



North America holds the largest share in the Global Forage Analysis Market. This dominance can be attributed to several factors. The region boasts a vast agricultural sector, with a diverse range of crops and livestock. This provides a strong foundation for the demand and utilization of forage analysis services. North America has a robust livestock industry, with a significant number of dairy and beef cattle farms, as well as other livestock operations.

The increasing awareness about the benefits of forage analysis among livestock farmers and forage producers further contributes to North America's prominence in this market. By leveraging advanced analytical techniques, such as nutrient profiling and quality assessment, forage analysis helps optimize animal nutrition, enhance productivity, and improve overall herd health. This, in turn, leads to higher profitability and sustainability for farmers and producers in the region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $654.37 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $962.49 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Market Players

Cargill, Incorporated

Cawood Scientific Ltd.

Dairy One Cooperative Inc.

Dairyland Laboratories Inc.

Dodson & Horrell Ltd

RJ Hill Laboratories Limited

Massey Bros Feeds Ltd.

Servi-Tech, Inc.

SGS S.A.

CVAS, Inc.

Report Scope:



Forage Analysis Market, By Method:

Physical Method

Chemical Method

Forage Analysis Market, By Target:

Nutrients

Mycotoxins

Dry Matter

Others

Forage Analysis Market, By Forage Type:

Hay

Silage

Ration

Others

Forage Analysis Market, By Livestock:

Cattle

Sheep

Equine

Forage Analysis Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sy3iv6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment