$1.8 Billion Marine Smart Coatings Industry Outlook, 2030: Demand Factors, Use Cases, Benefits and Opportunities

This report provides a market forecast, analysis and outlook for Smart Coatings use in the marine sector, a market that is expected to grow to $1.8 billion in 2030.

This item is drawn from the Research Global Smart Coatings Research Program. This service provides market sizing and forecasts of the opportunities for companies operating within the supply chain. The market projections rely upon installed base, shipments, pricing trends and applications within the various vertical markets where these coatings and solutions are deployed.

The report sizes and forecasts the use of smart coatings in marine environments and provides analysis of the drivers for them from both the coatings and marine sector perspectives. It examines use cases for the coatings currently, how they are supporting key initiatives such as sustainability, environmental, efficiency, regulatory, improved service delivery and others related to the respective industries' usage.

Research Data

Level I data presents volumes and values for functionally specific coatings and how they are being utilized across various industry verticals, or within sector studies, the specific smart coatings use cases within it

Level II data offers deeper breakouts of the materials by material, type, technique, or containers involved with the coatings.

Key Topics Covered

Level I

Analysis

Market Trends & Drivers for Marine Smart Coatings

Industry Demand Factors

Use Cases

Benefits & Opportunities

Obstacles

Forecasts

Chemicals and Materials Sector Outlooks

Coatings and Sector Market Sizing and Forecasts

Industry Outlooks

Dashboards

Level I+

Analysis

Chemicals and Materials Industry Trends

Industry Drivers: ESG, Net Zero, Environmental, CapEx, OpEx, Efficiency, Regulatory

Smart Coatings Market Overview and Summary

Vertical Market Deployments

Industry Specific Demand Factors

Use Cases

Benefits & Opportunities

Obstacles

Materials

Key Enabling Materials

Future Opportunities

Forecasts

Chemicals and Materials Sector Outlooks

Coatings and Sector Market Sizing and Forecasts

Industry Outlooks

Dashboards

Level I Data

Addressable Market (Billions Sq. Meters)

Market penetration by smart coatings (meters/billion square meters)

Frequency of coating (months)

Smart coating shipments (Million Sq. Meters)

Smart coating markets ($ millions)

Premium for coatings

Smart coating by type (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million) Nano coating Bioactive coating Smart Polymer coating Composite coating

Smart Coating by Smart Material (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

Smart Coating by End User (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

Smart Coating by Application area (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

Smart Coatings Revenues by End User Geography ($ Millions)

Level II Data

Anti-fouling Marine Smart Coating by Type

Biocidal

Self polishing copolymer (SPC) anti-fouling

Self polishing anti-fouling

Controlled depletion polymer (CDP) anti-fouling

Non-biocidal

Fouling release coating

Fibre flock coating

Amphiphilic marine anti-fouling coating

Conductive anti-fouling coatings

Anti-fouling Marine Smart Coating by Technique

Magnetron sputtering (MS)

Sol-gel

Dip/spin

Chemical vapour deposition (CVD)

Laser ablation

