The National Women’s Health Network Launches the 4Her2024 Get Out the Vote Campaign

Washington, D.C., July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Independence Day, the National Women’s Health Network (NWHN) launched the 4Her2024 Get Out the Vote Campaign with a free sticker giveaway.

From now until Election Day, the NWHN will work tirelessly to educate the American people on:

The voting basics (registration, pledging, key deadlines, and making a voting plan)

How to vote if you’re facing complex “what if” scenarios – e.g., you’re a student living away from home, trans, recently incarcerated, a new citizen, or will be abroad on election day

How our votes can save lives, support science-based health care, and restore bodily autonomy for women and people assigned female at birth

“All you need to do is check the daily news to see what’s at stake for women’s health care in this country,” said Denise Hyater-Lindenmuth, Executive Director of the NWHN. “We have a sworn duty to educate the public on these issues and their rights – and we have partnered with some exciting entities to do just that this election season.”

Starting today, those who sign up for the Network’s Voter Empowerment Alerts will get a free limited edition sticker designed by activist artist Sarah Epperson (while supplies last).

Claim your free sticker and learn more at www.nwhn.org/4her2024.

###

The National Women’s Health Network, a 501c3 not for profit, represents the health interests of women across the life continuum with an intersectional focus on sexual and reproductive health, maternal health, and the health and well-being of aging women. We work to improve women’s health outcomes through state and federal advocacy, consumer health education, and grassroots technical assistance initiatives. For more information about or programs, services and initiatives and how to donate, visit www.nwhn.org.