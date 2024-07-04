Summerlicious Attendees Will Have a Chance to Win a Trip for Two to the Hong Kong to Wine & Dine Festival

TORONTO, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summerlicious attendees are in for a thrilling surprise! As part of the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s sponsorship, guests have a chance to win an unforgettable trip for two to Hong Kong aboard Air Canada to experience the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival – a world-class culinary event held annually at the end of October in one of Hong Kong's iconic locations. This incredible journey begins at any of the participating Summerlicious restaurants, where guests will receive a QR code that directs them to the contest landing page. They can simply scan the QR code to enter the lucky draw.

Summerlicious, Toronto's premier food event, features over 200 participating restaurants across Toronto, offering value-driven set menus. This year, the event will run from July 5 to 21. As participants indulge in the city’s diverse culinary delights, they can now also look forward to an extraordinary opportunity to win a trip for two to Hong Kong, courtesy of the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Air Canada.

An Invitation to the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival

The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival draws food and wine enthusiasts from around the globe. Set against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour, this multi-day celebration features an exquisite selection of international wines, gourmet dishes, and captivating live entertainment. Expect to witness culinary masterpieces from world-class chefs, master classes at the tasting theatre, sample rare and exquisite wines, and enjoy interactive culinary workshops. “The Festival promises a sensory journey that will leave Canadians an unforgettable impression, offering a unique opportunity to explore Hong Kong’s vibrant food and wine culture,” said Michael Lim, Director for Americas at the Hong Kong Tourism Board. After the Festival, throughout the month of November, Hong Kong sees hundreds of offers from the city’s various bars and restaurants similar to Summerlicious.

Trip for Two to Hong Kong

The winner will receive two round-trip Premium Economy Class tickets to Hong Kong aboard Air Canada, two VIP passes for the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, four nights hotel accommodations, and two 3-day all-inclusive attraction passes that will give them access to over 20 different Hong Kong experiences beyond the Festival.

The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival experience is like no other, and the winner’s journey is set to start in Air Canada’s Premium Economy cabin. A refined travel experience that offers passengers with added comfort and convenience from ground to air. Passengers in Premium Economy class enjoy priority services including priority check-in, boarding and baggage-handling. Once onboard, relax in wider seats with greater seat recline and 7 inches more legroom to comfortably stretch your legs. The inflight experience includes premium meals and beverages and catch up on new shows or movies on the award-winning inflight entertainment system.

In addition to the contest, the Hong Kong Tourism Board has partnered with GLP Worldwide to offer special Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival packages for travel from October 20th to 26th or October 21st to 27th or an extended two city stay from October 21st to Nov 1st, 2024. These packages provide a luxurious culinary journey through Hong Kong, including premium-economy flight tickets by Air Canada, 5-star hotel accommodations, exclusive VIP access to the festival, Michelin-starred dining experiences, the opportunity to immerse in the city’s vibrant culture and top attractions and the opportunity to extend your stay in Asia at no additional cost.

Michelin Experience from Hong Kong

Another highlight of Summerlicious this year is a sponsored culinary collaboration- Culinary Legends: Michelin Experience from Hong Kong. For one night only, two of Hong Kong's most acclaimed Michelin-starred chefs, “Demon Chef” Alvin Leung and “Celebrity Chef” Cheng Kam-fu will dazzle you with Hong Kong classics and inventive dishes using the best Hong Kong and Canadian ingredients. And they'll be joined by local stars Chef Eric Chong and Pastry Chef Gabriela Fonseca from the soon to open restaurant aKin. They will present an 8-course menu featuring the best dishes representing Hong Kong’s fascinating dining culture.

When: Thursday, July 18 at 6:30pm

Where: Yu Seafood Yorkdale

Booking: via Eventbrite

About Summerlicious

Summerlicious is one of Toronto’s most beloved summer experiences that provides residents and visitors an opportunity to explore the city’s diverse culinary landscape. This year’s Summerlicious program continues to support Toronto’s hospitality industry while providing the enticing experiences and delectable food that restaurant-goers have come to love and expect from the popular program.



About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, including throughout Asia Pacific.

