Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2033

Ottawa, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carboxymethyl cellulose market size was estimated at USD 1.57 billion in 2023 and is predicted to surpass around USD 2.40 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The carboxymethyl cellulose market is driven by increasing demand for novel products, increase in pharmaceutical application as well as R&D projects.



The carboxymethyl cellulose market encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of CMC, a versatile cellulose derivative used in various industries. Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) is a versatile substance used in food manufacturing, medical treatments, and cosmetics. It functions as a viscosity modifier, thickener, and stabilizer in a variety of products. Its high viscosity and nontoxicity make it ideal for cold food preparation, managing oil and moisture content, and stabilizing tartrate in wine.

CMC is also found in toothpaste, cleaning products, ice cream, textiles, makeup, hair care products, sunscreens, breads and cakes, and as an emulsifier in cookies.

The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/4030

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Key Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the carboxymethyl cellulose market with the largest revenue share of 33% in 2023.

North America is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By purity level, the highly purified carboxymethyl cellulose segment dominated the market in 2023.

By purity level, the technical grade segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate.

By property, the thickening agent segment recorded the major market share in 2023.

By property, the binder segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate over the projected period.

By application, the food & beverages segment led the market with the largest share in 2023.

By application, the oil & refining segment is projected to register the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Asia Pacific Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Size and Forecast

The Asia Pacific carboxymethyl cellulose market size was valued at USD 520 million in 2023 and is expected to be worth around USD 800 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.40% from 2024 to 2033.

Asia-Pacific dominated the carboxymethyl cellulose market, with China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia contributing to its success. Population expansion, industrialization, and increased demand for processed foods and convenience products all contribute to its domination. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is predicted to be the fastest-growing area in the worldwide CMC market, owing to increased urbanization, population, disposable income, and shifting consumer tastes. This expansion is likely to dramatically boost CMC consumption.

North America is expected to witness growth at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry, organic and natural personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and the oil and gas sectors are all driving growth in North America's carboxymethyl cellulose market. Europe is also expanding due to increased demand for sustainable components, stricter laws, and technological improvements. Technological developments and research spending are driving innovation in CMC formulations, creating a more diverse market.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Scope of Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market

Report Attribute Key Statistics Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Size by 2033 USD 2.40 Billion Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Size in 2024 USD 1.64 Billion Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Size in 2023 USD 1.57 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 4.36% Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Year 2024-2033 Segments Covered Purity Level, Property, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Segments Outlook:

Purity Level Outlook

The highly purified carboxymethyl cellulose segment dominated the carboxymethyl cellulose market, providing goods that have undergone stringent purification processes to achieve high purity levels. This segment serves industries that require pure CMC for high quality and performance standards. Regulations and the need for high-quality components are driving up demand in the pharmaceutical and food industries. Advances in the purification process have led to higher purity levels in CMC products.

The technical grade segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the projected period. Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) is used in various applications, including construction, detergents, drilling fluids, and paper. Its hydrophilic character, good film-forming properties, high viscosity, and adhesive performance make it appropriate for a wide range of applications. Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) is used in various applications, including construction, detergents, drilling fluids, and paper. In agriculture, CMC is used as a suspending agent and adhesive in insecticides and water-based sprays. CMC is used as an adhesive in leather binding. In cosmetics, CMC is found in dental impression materials, toothpaste, and gels. In the oil industry, CMC is used to make plastics more viscous.

Customize this study as per your requirement@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/4030

Property Outlook

The thickening agent segment dominated the carboxymethyl cellulose market in 2023. CMC thickening agent is a multipurpose and efficient thickener that improves product texture and consistency. It keeps components from settling, separating, or clumping, resulting in a beautiful appearance and taste. It also improves product stability by reducing damage and bacterial growth, resulting in a longer shelf life. CMC thickening agent is simple to use and requires no specialized equipment or expertise. It can be added at any point throughout the manufacturing process and utilized in a variety of products to ensure their appearance and taste.

The binder segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the projected period. CMC is an effective thickener that hydrates in both cold and warm water, with a binding capacity exceeding 100g per gram. It retains water consistently and has a colorless, neutral flavor. CMC is utilized in soups, sauces, and ketchup because of its rapid hydration, retention of water, and shear-thinning properties. It also improves the mouthfeel and creamy texture, minimizes phase separation, and is employed in processed meat applications.

Application Outlook

The food & beverages segment dominated the carboxymethyl cellulose market in 2023. CMC is a versatile ingredient found in a variety of products, including instant noodles, ice cream, soy milk, mooncakes, soy sauce, pork products, liquid drinks, mixed congee, and sesame paste. Its qualities include dispersion, water retention, and strong cohesion, which improve the smoothness and stability of instant noodles. CMC also improves the consistency and shelf life of sauces and spice packs, increases melting resistance in ice cream, and stabilizes the flavor of soy milk. It also distributes condiments uniformly in meat products, controls viscosity, and keeps frozen foods fresh.

The oil & refining segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the projected period. CMC is used in drilling fluid, fixing fluid, and fracturing fluid. It acts as a filtration reducer, viscosifier, and rheology controller in drilling fluid, controls fluid viscosity in fixing fluid, and transports stuffing in fracturing fluid.

Browse More Insights:

Textile Chemicals Market Size and Forecast: The global textile chemicals market size was estimated at USD 29.32 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach around USD 48.18 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.



The global size was estimated at USD 29.32 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach around USD 48.18 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. Textile Market Size and Forecast: The global textile market size was valued at USD 1,840.12 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,767.92 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2024 to 2033.



The global size was valued at USD 1,840.12 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,767.92 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2024 to 2033. Ammonium Acetate Market Size and Forecast: The global ammonium acetate market size was estimated at USD 9.2 million in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 12.67 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



The global size was estimated at USD 9.2 million in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 12.67 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Ammonium Chloride Market Size and Forecast: The global ammonium chloride market size was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.24 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.14% from 2024 to 2033.



The global size was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.24 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.14% from 2024 to 2033. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Size and Forecast: The global super absorbent polymers market size was reached at USD 8.72 billion in 2023 and it is projected to surpass around USD 15.76 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



The global size was reached at USD 8.72 billion in 2023 and it is projected to surpass around USD 15.76 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Boric Acid Market Size and Forecast: The global boric acid market size was estimated at US$ 719 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1069.38 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.



The global size was estimated at US$ 719 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1069.38 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Acrylate Market Size and Forecast: The global acrylate market size was estimated at USD 11.82 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 19.96 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



The global size was estimated at USD 11.82 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 19.96 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Urea Market Size and Forecast: The global urea market size accounted for USD 131.54 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 160.78 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.03% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



The global size accounted for USD 131.54 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 160.78 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.03% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Amino Acids Market Size and Forecast: The global amino acids market size was USD 28.75 billion in 2023, accounted for USD 31.14 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 63.82 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2033.



The global size was USD 28.75 billion in 2023, accounted for USD 31.14 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 63.82 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2033. Silicon Tetrachloride Market Size and Forecast: The global silicon tetrachloride market size was valued at USD 2.40 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit USD 3.40 billion by 2032, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Dynamics

Driver: A wide range of pharmaceutical applications fuels market expansion

CMC-based biomaterials are increasingly being used in a variety of biomedical disciplines due to their ease of cell adhesion, minimal cytotoxicity, biocompatibility, biodegradability, and cell survival. They are utilized for 3D bioprinting, drug delivery, wound dressing, bio-sensing, bio-imaging, bone regeneration, and drug administration. CMC-based composite materials offer promise for controlled medication release and increased antibacterial action.

CMC-based microcarriers are also employed for drug administration, cell transplantation, cell multiplication, and tissue augmentation. CMC-based materials are commonly utilized in wound dressing and healing due to their high binding capacity, biocompatibility, and hydrophilic properties. Researchers are looking at bone tissue engineering for therapeutic uses, especially in spinal, orthopedic, and dental surgery. CMC-based biomaterials have demonstrated feasibility in increasing bone regeneration and adherence.

Restraint: Strict regulation

The rigorous restrictions governing the production and use of food and pharmaceutical-grade carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) limit market demand. These laws promote safety and quality by mandating comprehensive testing, records, and certification.

Compliance can drive up production costs and stress enterprises. The accessibility of CMC may be restricted due to supply chain problems and higher prices, discouraging certain companies from using it in their formulations. As a result, enterprises may look for alternative thickening and stabilizing chemicals with less rigorous regulations.

Opportunity: Novel source of carboxymethyl cellulose

Terrestrial precursors have historically been used to generate cellulose monomers (CMCs), but their use is dwindling because of their scarcity and the high cost of pre-treatment procedures. Moderate levels of cellulose have been discovered by researchers in agricultural wastes and by-products, including fruit peels, straws, maize cobs, and leaves. This sparked interest in employing these materials for various purposes in the commercial manufacturing of CMC.

The targeted fields of the produced CMCs may differ, nevertheless, as they might not have identical physiochemical or morphological traits. Cotton fibers contain about 95% cellulose. Therefore, CMC manufacturing from them has been done to add new qualities or improve existing ones. Plant-based precursors are more broadly accessible and may even be provided at no cost because of their increased availability across various geographies.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Top Companies



DowDuPont Inc.

Lamberti S.p.A.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Daicel Corporation

QINGDAO SINOCMC CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Nouryon

SUNROSE MAC

Shandong Yulong Cellulose Technology Co., Ltd.

Sinocmc Co., Ltd.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

J.M. Huber Corporation

Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd.

Química Amtex S.A. de C.V.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024 , Lithium carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC-Li), a potential water-based binder for lithium-ion batteries, is derived from abundant wood-dissolving pulp components. Its great mechanical strength and adequate lithium replenishment make it an excellent choice for LiFePO4 batteries. The resultant binders beat CMC-Na and polyvinylidene fluoride, providing better cycle performance and rate capability.

, Lithium carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC-Li), a potential water-based binder for lithium-ion batteries, is derived from abundant wood-dissolving pulp components. Its great mechanical strength and adequate lithium replenishment make it an excellent choice for LiFePO4 batteries. The resultant binders beat CMC-Na and polyvinylidene fluoride, providing better cycle performance and rate capability. In February 2024 , Nippon Paper Industries established a subsidiary in Hungary to manufacture CMC, a critical component for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles. CMC is an environmentally benign, water-soluble polymer with excellent thickening, water absorption, and retention qualities.

, Nippon Paper Industries established a subsidiary in Hungary to manufacture CMC, a critical component for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles. CMC is an environmentally benign, water-soluble polymer with excellent thickening, water absorption, and retention qualities. In August 2023, AkzoNobel, a key player in the CMC market, bought Sherwin-Williams' Chinese Decorative Paints division, strengthening its position in China and facilitating market segmentation. The transaction, which includes the well-known Huarun decorative paints company, generates an annual sale of €100 million and supports approximately 300 people.



Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Segmentation

By Purity Level

Highly Purified

Technical Grade

Industrial Grade



By Property

Thickening Agent

Stabilizer

Binder

Anti-repository Agent

Lubricator

Emulsifier

Excipient



By Application

Food & Beverages

Oil & Refining

Pharmaceutical

Paint & Textile

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Paper Coating & Household Care

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/4030

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.

To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit: http://www.precedencestatistics.com

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter