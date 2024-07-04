Connected Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 74.30 Billion by 2032

Ottawa, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global connected packaging market size was valued at USD 45.12 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 74.30 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Key Takeaways

The global connected packaging market is expected to grow, reaching an estimated value of USD 74.30 by 2032.

North America continues to dominate the sector with a 40% share of the market.

The QR code segment remains the largest in the space.



The connected packaging market has experienced steady growth due to the commercialization of technologies such as image recognition and Augmented Reality (AR) in the past decade. Connected packaging refers to a type of smart packaging that integrates digital technologies with physical products to enhance customer brand experience. Connected packaging provides consumers with interactive features and enhances engagement with the brand.

Connected Packaging Market at a Glance

Connected packaging uses technologies like RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), image recognition software, AR, NFC (Near Field Communication), and QR codes in product packaging and labeling, utilizing the Internet of Things. Connected packaging increases brand interactivity, functionality, and information. In connected packaging applications, a special code is printed on or within the product’s package. The process usually requires the customer to activate a code with a mobile device to get access to interactive content.

The market has seen growth due to its rising popularity in the food and beverage, clothing, toys, cosmetics, gaming, and apparel industries. The rise of e-commerce and the Internet of Things, along with high smartphone penetration through urbanization are also some of the drivers of growth in the connected packaging space. Brands are increasingly tapping into this form of packaging to deliver coupons, verify the authenticity of purchased products, and offer collectibles.

Increasing Internet Connectivity and Data Collection Opportunities is Driving the Connected Packaging Market

One of the main drivers in the globally connected packaging industry is the increasing demand for consumer-brand interactivity. As the average person becomes more digitally connected, connected packaging becomes a powerful tool for brands to stay in consumer consciousness by offering interactive features such as personalized content, product tutorials, and loyalty rewards. For businesses, it is a great way to conduct real-time monitoring and collect crucial customer satisfaction and preference data. Brands can also collect data about purchasing patterns and tailor their business strategies to better meet consumer needs.

Collaborations Between Technology Providers and Packaging Manufacturers are Making Connected Packaging More Ubiquitous

The global smartphone penetration rate was estimated to be 69% in 2023, allowing brands access to once-remote consumers and allowing for the integration of new features and functionalities into the brand experience. Technology companies are increasingly collaborating with brands to integrate new technologies like image processing, NFC, QR codes, and AR into their marketing strategies.

Customer Demand for New Forms of Brand Connectivity

Collaborations between tech companies and brands are setting new standards for customer engagement and data-driven insights, fueling growth in the space. Consumers are not only becoming more accustomed to using the new technology but actively demanding it.

Consumer demand for these technologies is at an all-time high in the UK and US, with 95% of customers expecting QR codes on their packaging and 93% expecting NFC integration. QR codes are the most recognized form of connected packaging worldwide but NFC recognition is also steadily growing. Creating awareness around NFC use can also help increase adoption.

High Costs of Connected Packaging are Challenging Growth

While technology integration is becoming increasingly expected of brands, the cost of implementation remains prohibitive for small and medium businesses. Brands need to solve issues of compatibility to give consumers globally proper access to the technology. Half-hearted implementation of connected packaging (e.g. QR codes leading to broken links, simple redirects to brand websites) can have the opposite effect, driving consumers away from the brand.

Lack of Appropriate Infrastructure and Complexity of Implementation

For brands to integrate connected packaging tech globally, they have to also deal with issues of complexity and varying infrastructure availability in different regions. Companies have to set up standard interactive experiences across language barriers and deal with concerns of data security as countries also have varying degrees of legislation surrounding data privacy and storage.

Rise of the Internet of Things and Increased Personalization to Offer Opportunities for the Market

Innovations in the Internet of Things space with the development of new sensors and smart packaging systems have opened up new opportunities for growth in the connected packaging market. Brands can tap into the increasing consumer inclination for personalized services and use a data-driven approach to deliver a highly tailored brand experience to end-users. There is also an increasing demand for sustainable packaging, which allows brands to digitize more consumer-brand interactions.

North America Dominates the Connected Packaging Market

North America has the largest market share in the connected packaging space due to several factors. High growth in the food and beverage industry in the region has resulted in increasing adoption of smart packaging solutions and, in turn, connected packaging. The region’s robust internet infrastructure and an increasing customer base looking for the newest forms of engagement with brands are prompting brands to cater to this need. A rapid rise of e-commerce in the region is also pushing brands to look for new ways to connect with customers beyond brick-and-mortar stores. Growth in the region is also expected to be driven in the next few years by growth in the pharmaceutical, automotive, and manufacturing industries. The United States is a major consumer of connected packaging in North America with increasing standards of smart packaging and an emphasis on environmental friendliness in the country.

The Asia-Pacific Region is to be the Fastest Growing in the Connected Packaging Industry

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be one of the fastest-growing connected packaging markets in the forecasting period. The rise of consumer buying power due to increasing disposable income and high smartphone and internet penetration in the region is driving growth. As economies in the region continue to grow, rising consumer and regulatory standards for packaging solutions are leading to growth. The rise of large e-commerce businesses in countries like China and India, along with substantial growth in healthcare and food and beverage industries is also contributing to the region’s growth.

QR Codes remain the Largest Share in the Connected Packaging Market

QR codes have remained a dominant form of connected packaging. Consumer demand for QR codes stands at 95% in the UK and US. QR codes encourage consumers to increasingly interact with the packaging, and serve as a quick way to access the brand. North American manufacturers are tapping into QR codes and other forms of connected packaging to cut down on waste generated in the packaging space.

Major Breakthroughs in Connected Packaging Market

In January 2024, SharpEnd partnered with Fedrigoni to develop new technologies and high-performance integrated products using NFC and RFID technologies.

In April 2023, the world’s leading food processing and packaging company Tetra Pak, partnered with Appetite Creative to create an interactive connected packaging experience featuring QR codes with Swiss dairy brand Emmi. The QR Code unlocked an interactive quiz experience to educate consumers on the benefits of their drinks. The quiz is reported to have a completion rate of 94%, with an average time of 2 minutes and 13 seconds spent on the quiz’s landing page.

Connected Packaging Market Segments

By Type

QR Code

RFID

NFC



By End User

Food and Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Household

Chemical

Electronics

Others



By Distribution

E-Commerce

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Shopping Malls



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

LAMEA

