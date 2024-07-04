BIC: Disclosure of trading in own shares for june 2024

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For June 2024

CLICHY – July 4, 2024

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for June 2024:

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
14/06/202476862,987048 374,02
17/06/20245063,00003 150,00
18/06/20242 58064,0000165 120,00
19/06/20242 94963,3022186 678,19
20/06/202411 38455,9390636 809,58
20/06/20245 00056,7000283 500,00
21/06/202415 93055,7861888 672,57
24/06/202421 00056,80001 192 800,00
24/06/20245 24656,4897296 345,10
25/06/20249 00056,7444510 699,60
25/06/202410 30656,7401584 763,00
26/06/202413 28156,6150751 904,00
26/06/202450 00057,00002 850 000,00
27/06/20245 39355,7884300 866,84
28/06/20246 45355,3415357 118,70
TOTAL159 34056,83959 056 801,59

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

2024 Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2024 ResultsJuly 31, 2024 (post market close)
3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2024 ResultsOctober 23, 2024 (post market close)

