BIC: Disclosure of trading in own shares for june 2024

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For June 2024

CLICHY – July 4, 2024

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for June 2024:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 14/06/2024 768 62,9870 48 374,02 17/06/2024 50 63,0000 3 150,00 18/06/2024 2 580 64,0000 165 120,00 19/06/2024 2 949 63,3022 186 678,19 20/06/2024 11 384 55,9390 636 809,58 20/06/2024 5 000 56,7000 283 500,00 21/06/2024 15 930 55,7861 888 672,57 24/06/2024 21 000 56,8000 1 192 800,00 24/06/2024 5 246 56,4897 296 345,10 25/06/2024 9 000 56,7444 510 699,60 25/06/2024 10 306 56,7401 584 763,00 26/06/2024 13 281 56,6150 751 904,00 26/06/2024 50 000 57,0000 2 850 000,00 27/06/2024 5 393 55,7884 300 866,84 28/06/2024 6 453 55,3415 357 118,70 TOTAL 159 340 56,8395 9 056 801,59

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations team

investors.info@bicworld.com







Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 1 45 19 55 28

brice.paris@bicworld.com



Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2024 Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2024 Results July 31, 2024 (post market close) 3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2024 Results October 23, 2024 (post market close)

Attachment