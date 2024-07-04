Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market is expected to grow at 6.28% CAGR from 2024 to 2030 - Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market.

The beverage carton packaging machinery market is expected to grow at 5.28% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1373.89 million by 2029 from USD 890 million in 2020.

The Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market has experienced swift and substantial growth recently, with projections indicating that this expansion will continue from 2024 to 2030. The positive trajectory in market dynamics, combined with anticipated ongoing growth, suggests robust growth rates throughout the forecast period. In essence, the market is poised for significant development. Over the past few years, the Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market has seen rapid and considerable growth, and the forecasts for sustained expansion between 2024 and 2030 reflect a consistent upward trend, indicating strong growth rates in the future.

Throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, the Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market undergoes a thorough assessment. This analysis explores distinct segments, examining prevalent trends and key factors that shape the market landscape. It includes an in-depth investigation of market dynamics, covering drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, to understand their collective impact on the market. Both internal elements like drivers and restraints, as well as external aspects such as market opportunities and challenges, are considered. The current market study offers a revenue outlook for the market's development during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery market key players include R.A. Jones, Bradman Lake Group Ltd., Jacob White Packaging Ltd., Mpac Group plc, KHS GmbH, Douglas Machine Inc., Sidel, Krones AG., EconoCorp Inc, and Tishma Technologies.

Recent Developments

March 16, 2022: The innovation team at R.A Jones continues to develop new solutions for our customers’ manufacturing challenges – the latest being the speed-up kit for Meridian XR multipacker machines. The team of engineers developed a new carton feed system that can be retrofitted to Meridian XR machines already in service or new machine orders to sustain speeds of 345 cartons per minute for 4, 6 and 8 pack configurations, while also improving carton per minute speeds for larger configurations.

November 14, 2022: Working alongside the customer, Bradman Lake developed a new layout providing new bridging transport conveyors and newly developed small footprint packaging machines. With high speeds and limited factory space, Bradman Lake utilized its small footprint SL Minor, a high-speed end load cartoner with integrated servo driven star wheel feeder.

Report Scope:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Study period 2020-2030 Base year 2023 Estimated year 2023 Forecasted year 2023-2030 Historical period 2019-2023 Unit Value (USD Million), (THOUSAND UNITS) Segmentation By type, by mode of operation, by application, by region By Type Horizontal End Side-Load Cartoner Top-Load Cartoner Wraparound Cartoner By Mode of Operation Semi-automatic Automatic By Application Dairy Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non-alcoholic By Region North America Asia Pacific Europe South America Middle East Asia & Africa

Market Dynamics

Based on type beverage carton packaging machinery market is sub segmented into horizontal end side-load cartoner, top-load cartoner, wraparound cartoner. The horizontal end side-load cartoner accounted for the largest market share for the segment. It is used to create and fill cartons horizontally. Usually, it is utilized in the packaging of a variety of things, such as consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food items. A magazine provides flat cartons to the horizontal end load cartoner, which opens the carton and positions it horizontally. The final step is to load the product into the carton through the open end. After that, the carton is closed and sealed using hot melt glue or another adhesive. Then the machine discharges the completed cartons onto a conveyor for further processing.

Based on mode of operation, market is divided into semi-automatic and automatic. With a revenue share of 68.4%, the Automated mode of operation category dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the projection period. Many benefits of automation include lower operating and labour expenses, increased worker safety, and less waste, which also increases uptime. The growth of the automated category is anticipated to be fueled by labour shortages, particularly in nations with sparse populations and a greater focus on consistent product quality.

On the basis of application, over the forecast period, the application sector for alcoholic beverages is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. Spirits, wine, and beer make up the majority of this section. The market for beverage carton packaging equipment is anticipated to expand favorably as a result of rising demand for alcoholic beverages, particularly among millennials. Furthermore, it is anticipated that rising purchasing power in developing nations will further fuel demand for alcoholic beverages.

On the basis of geography

In addition, to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

We have also focused on technological lead, profitability, company size, company valuation in relation to the industry and analysis of products and applications in relation to market growth and market share.

