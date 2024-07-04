Rheofit: The World’s First Smart Rolling Massager, Enjoy a Full-Body Massage Anytime, Anywhere

New York, NY, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than 700 days of meticulous development, rigorous testing by over 2000 users, and more than 20 iterations for optimization, RheoFit A1will be launched on Kickstarter on July.

This is the most innovative and revolutionary electric muscle fascia relaxation product in nearly a decade. Despite the presence of many similar products on the market, RheoFit stands out with its unique technology and design, offering users a more convenient, effortless, and efficient relaxation experience.

With its proprietary Deeppower technology, RheoFit replicates the effects of a professional therapist's techniques. It can easily support and target any part of the body, achieving efficient, automated deep relaxation. RheoFit not only simulates the professional techniques of a therapist but also replaces the therapist's brain with professional diagnose.

Based on rehabilitation medicine theory, RheoFit is meticulously designed with a personalized recovery algorithm. This algorithm accurately creates a dedicated relaxation plan for users based on their exercise performance and musculoskeletal pain conditions.

Fully Automated Full-Body Muscle Fascia Relaxation

To enable users to automatically relax any part of their body, RheoFit leverages its unique Deeppower technology. Despite its compact size, Rheofit boasts power that surpasses some joints' motors of bionic robots. This power is enough to support a user weighing up to 130 kilograms (approximately 300 lbs) and provide automated deep muscle fascia relaxation to any part of their body.

Personalized Massage Recommendation System

RheoFit aims to provide guidance equivalent to that of professional rehabilitation institutions, addressing users' concerns about how to perform the most effective massage relaxation after exercise or when experiencing musculoskeletal pain. Through close collaboration with professional medical schools and rehabilitation medicine professors, the RheoFit app meticulously compiles 43 optimal massage recovery plans for different exercise conditions and musculoskeletal pain scenarios, offering users convenient solutions for various musculoskeletal issues.

Additionally, users can request personalized plans through the RheoFit app or website. The creation of RheoFit embodies the collective wisdom of numerous users, and our mission is to continuously and better meet user needs.

About Rheofit:

Since its establishment in 2021, RheoFit has been driven by a group of passionate young engineers and industrial designers who love marathon running. Their founding mission stemmed from their passion for running and their profound insights into the importance of muscle relaxation for athletic performance. Upholding the belief in innovation above all, RheoFit firmly believes that unique innovation is more important than mere optimization. Therefore, they have successfully developed the world's first fully automatic rolling massager, aiming to provide comprehensive, efficient, and professional muscle fascia relaxation solutions for sports enthusiasts. Since its inception, RheoFit has continued to innovate its technology and upgrade its products, having released six generations of products to date. As a partner of the world's top ultra-trail race UTMB, RheoFit has provided outstanding post-race massage relaxation services for numerous athletes, earning high recognition from the industry and athletes alike. RheoFit will continue to uphold its brand philosophy of innovation, professionalism, and thoughtfulness, aspiring to be a pioneer in the sports technology industry by continuously introducing high-quality products and services to bring health and happiness to more sports enthusiasts.

Find more information www.rheofit.com



Specifications

Weight 2.35kg Size 600mm*210mm*115mm Battery capacity 2600mAh Charging power 25w（20V-1.25A） Operating temperature -10℃~50℃ IP protection level IP65



