OKX Wallet Now Integrated with GroupFi, a Web3 Messaging Plugin



OKX Wallet is now integrated with GroupFi, a revolutionary Web3 messaging plugin. With this integration, the OKX Web3 community can now seamlessly access GroupFi and its solutions via the OKX Wallet web extension.

GroupFi is a revolutionary Web3 messaging plugin designed to integrate seamlessly with decentralized applications (dApps). It offers real-time, on-chain communication solutions to enhance user engagement and interaction within the decentralized ecosystem.

Key features of GroupFi:

In-dApp group messaging : Real-time on-chain group chats within dApps for immediate interaction and engagement

: Real-time on-chain group chats within dApps for immediate interaction and engagement Customizable private groups : Enables the creation of customizable private groups for a premium user experience

: Enables the creation of customizable private groups for a premium user experience Cross-dApp announcements : Users can receive important announcements across different dApps, maximizing marketing impact and keeping users informed

: Users can receive important announcements across different dApps, maximizing marketing impact and keeping users informed Community domain ownership : Allows users to own their community domain, helping to build a strong, recognizable brand

: Allows users to own their community domain, helping to build a strong, recognizable brand Direct token and NFT purchases in chat : Planned features will allow users to purchase tokens and NFTs directly within the chat interface, streamlining the transaction process

: Planned features will allow users to purchase tokens and NFTs directly within the chat interface, streamlining the transaction process Private messaging and wallet-to-wallet token transfers: Supports private messaging and direct wallet-to-wallet token transfers, enhancing the ease of secure transactions

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

