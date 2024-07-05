Technip Energies and SBM Offshore reach implementation of Ekwil, a company dedicated to Floating Offshore Wind

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) and SBM Offshore (AMS: SBMO) announce the formal implementation of Ekwil, a 50/50 Floating Offshore Wind (FOW) joint-venture.

Ekwil is a pure player delivery partner offering a diversified range of ‘series production’ Floating Offshore Wind solutions to meet the growing and demanding needs of energy customers around the world.

Ekwil brings together unrivalled expertise and experience of two energy transition leaders to collectively power progress with the two leading-edge technologies - Semi-submersible INO by Technip Energies and Tension Leg Platform Float4Wind® by SBM Offshore. This approach covers a large spectrum of the FOW market, aiming to bring these technologies to commercial deployment.

Headquartered in France, Ekwil relies on a core team of 40 specialists, bringing together knowledge and innovation capacities in a fully integrated team, and will be backed by the talented resources of SBM Offshore and Technip Energies for project execution.

With 25 years of experience in the offshore industry, Séverine Baudic formerly Managing Director of New Energies & Services at SBM Offshore, is the CEO of Ekwil. Willy Gauttier, previously VP Floating Offshore Wind of Technip Energies, is the COO.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: “By bringing together two world leading players, Ekwil will accelerate the deployment of industrial solutions for the nascent Floating Offshore Wind market. This joint-venture with SBM Offshore illustrates the commitment of Technip Energies to provide a diversified and expanding range of low-carbon solutions to support the global net-zero trajectory.”

Øivind Tangen, CEO of SBM Offshore commented: “It’s just a question of time for market potential in Floating Offshore Wind power to materialize. This collaboration with Technip Energies ensures the availability of optimal solutions with certainty and reliability in delivery. Ekwil leads both partners towards success, pioneering new standards in renewable energy and driving progress towards a net-zero future.”

Séverine Baudic, CEO of Ekwil concluded: “Today’s launch of Ekwil marks a significant step to power progress in the floating offshore wind market, combining industry-leading expertise and solutions. I am proud to have the trust and commitment of SBM Offshore and Technip Energies and look forward to leading our talented teams towards a greener future for all.”

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs, and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for alternative energy sources.

More than 7,400 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable, and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come. For further information: www.sbmoffshore.com

