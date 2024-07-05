5th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 4th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 6253 Lowest price per share (pence): 616 Highest price per share (pence): 628 Weighted average price per day (pence): 623.6878

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 623.6878 6,253 616.00 628.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 04 July 2024 08:11:24 55 626.00 XLON 00285290971TRLO1 04 July 2024 08:11:24 71 626.00 XLON 00285290972TRLO1 04 July 2024 08:46:58 198 625.00 XLON 00285316533TRLO1 04 July 2024 08:59:56 136 622.00 XLON 00285324985TRLO1 04 July 2024 08:59:58 126 620.00 XLON 00285325006TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:01:18 53 625.00 XLON 00285325797TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:01:18 51 625.00 XLON 00285325798TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:01:20 4 625.00 XLON 00285325800TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:01:20 56 625.00 XLON 00285325801TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:01:20 50 625.00 XLON 00285325802TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:01:20 49 625.00 XLON 00285325804TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:01:20 54 625.00 XLON 00285325807TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:01:20 56 625.00 XLON 00285325809TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:01:20 56 625.00 XLON 00285325810TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:01:43 55 625.00 XLON 00285326063TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:01:48 54 625.00 XLON 00285326112TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:01:48 140 625.00 XLON 00285326113TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:03:17 32 623.00 XLON 00285326959TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:03:17 94 623.00 XLON 00285326960TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:09:05 125 624.00 XLON 00285330611TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:15:35 13 624.00 XLON 00285334027TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:15:35 95 624.00 XLON 00285334028TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:24:29 188 624.00 XLON 00285339015TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:33:40 131 621.00 XLON 00285344122TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:33:40 4 621.00 XLON 00285344123TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:33:40 135 621.00 XLON 00285344124TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:33:51 255 620.00 XLON 00285344215TRLO1 04 July 2024 09:59:49 133 619.00 XLON 00285358657TRLO1 04 July 2024 10:07:53 137 616.00 XLON 00285366260TRLO1 04 July 2024 10:07:53 136 616.00 XLON 00285366261TRLO1 04 July 2024 11:08:18 21 620.00 XLON 00285406842TRLO1 04 July 2024 11:08:43 288 620.00 XLON 00285406847TRLO1 04 July 2024 11:55:57 500 620.00 XLON 00285408053TRLO1 04 July 2024 11:55:57 50 621.00 XLON 00285408054TRLO1 04 July 2024 11:55:57 35 621.00 XLON 00285408055TRLO1 04 July 2024 11:55:57 97 621.00 XLON 00285408056TRLO1 04 July 2024 11:56:10 83 622.00 XLON 00285408059TRLO1 04 July 2024 11:56:10 14 623.00 XLON 00285408060TRLO1 04 July 2024 13:38:32 93 625.00 XLON 00285410211TRLO1 04 July 2024 13:38:32 30 625.00 XLON 00285410212TRLO1 04 July 2024 13:38:33 32 625.00 XLON 00285410213TRLO1 04 July 2024 13:47:30 128 625.00 XLON 00285410338TRLO1 04 July 2024 13:47:33 55 625.00 XLON 00285410339TRLO1 04 July 2024 13:47:33 3 625.00 XLON 00285410340TRLO1 04 July 2024 13:52:36 55 626.00 XLON 00285410422TRLO1 04 July 2024 13:52:36 29 626.00 XLON 00285410423TRLO1 04 July 2024 13:52:36 62 626.00 XLON 00285410424TRLO1 04 July 2024 13:52:36 74 626.00 XLON 00285410425TRLO1 04 July 2024 13:53:07 4 627.00 XLON 00285410428TRLO1 04 July 2024 13:53:07 41 627.00 XLON 00285410429TRLO1 04 July 2024 13:53:11 30 627.00 XLON 00285410430TRLO1 04 July 2024 13:53:13 128 627.00 XLON 00285410432TRLO1 04 July 2024 15:54:37 281 627.00 XLON 00285413677TRLO1 04 July 2024 16:12:13 111 627.00 XLON 00285414600TRLO1 04 July 2024 16:12:13 470 627.00 XLON 00285414601TRLO1 04 July 2024 16:12:13 2 627.00 XLON 00285414602TRLO1 04 July 2024 16:12:19 56 627.00 XLON 00285414610TRLO1 04 July 2024 16:12:25 47 627.00 XLON 00285414618TRLO1 04 July 2024 16:12:25 128 627.00 XLON 00285414619TRLO1 04 July 2024 16:12:46 1 627.00 XLON 00285414657TRLO1 04 July 2024 16:15:23 420 627.00 XLON 00285414831TRLO1 04 July 2024 16:15:24 47 627.00 XLON 00285414832TRLO1 04 July 2024 16:19:54 1 628.00 XLON 00285415098TRLO1 04 July 2024 16:19:54 66 628.00 XLON 00285415099TRLO1 04 July 2024 16:19:54 2 628.00 XLON 00285415100TRLO1 04 July 2024 16:19:54 27 628.00 XLON 00285415101TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970