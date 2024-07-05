5th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|4th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|6253
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|616
|Highest price per share (pence):
|628
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|623.6878
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|623.6878
|6,253
|616.00
|628.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|04 July 2024 08:11:24
|55
|626.00
|XLON
|00285290971TRLO1
|04 July 2024 08:11:24
|71
|626.00
|XLON
|00285290972TRLO1
|04 July 2024 08:46:58
|198
|625.00
|XLON
|00285316533TRLO1
|04 July 2024 08:59:56
|136
|622.00
|XLON
|00285324985TRLO1
|04 July 2024 08:59:58
|126
|620.00
|XLON
|00285325006TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:01:18
|53
|625.00
|XLON
|00285325797TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:01:18
|51
|625.00
|XLON
|00285325798TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:01:20
|4
|625.00
|XLON
|00285325800TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:01:20
|56
|625.00
|XLON
|00285325801TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:01:20
|50
|625.00
|XLON
|00285325802TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:01:20
|49
|625.00
|XLON
|00285325804TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:01:20
|54
|625.00
|XLON
|00285325807TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:01:20
|56
|625.00
|XLON
|00285325809TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:01:20
|56
|625.00
|XLON
|00285325810TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:01:43
|55
|625.00
|XLON
|00285326063TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:01:48
|54
|625.00
|XLON
|00285326112TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:01:48
|140
|625.00
|XLON
|00285326113TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:03:17
|32
|623.00
|XLON
|00285326959TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:03:17
|94
|623.00
|XLON
|00285326960TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:09:05
|125
|624.00
|XLON
|00285330611TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:15:35
|13
|624.00
|XLON
|00285334027TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:15:35
|95
|624.00
|XLON
|00285334028TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:24:29
|188
|624.00
|XLON
|00285339015TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:33:40
|131
|621.00
|XLON
|00285344122TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:33:40
|4
|621.00
|XLON
|00285344123TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:33:40
|135
|621.00
|XLON
|00285344124TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:33:51
|255
|620.00
|XLON
|00285344215TRLO1
|04 July 2024 09:59:49
|133
|619.00
|XLON
|00285358657TRLO1
|04 July 2024 10:07:53
|137
|616.00
|XLON
|00285366260TRLO1
|04 July 2024 10:07:53
|136
|616.00
|XLON
|00285366261TRLO1
|04 July 2024 11:08:18
|21
|620.00
|XLON
|00285406842TRLO1
|04 July 2024 11:08:43
|288
|620.00
|XLON
|00285406847TRLO1
|04 July 2024 11:55:57
|500
|620.00
|XLON
|00285408053TRLO1
|04 July 2024 11:55:57
|50
|621.00
|XLON
|00285408054TRLO1
|04 July 2024 11:55:57
|35
|621.00
|XLON
|00285408055TRLO1
|04 July 2024 11:55:57
|97
|621.00
|XLON
|00285408056TRLO1
|04 July 2024 11:56:10
|83
|622.00
|XLON
|00285408059TRLO1
|04 July 2024 11:56:10
|14
|623.00
|XLON
|00285408060TRLO1
|04 July 2024 13:38:32
|93
|625.00
|XLON
|00285410211TRLO1
|04 July 2024 13:38:32
|30
|625.00
|XLON
|00285410212TRLO1
|04 July 2024 13:38:33
|32
|625.00
|XLON
|00285410213TRLO1
|04 July 2024 13:47:30
|128
|625.00
|XLON
|00285410338TRLO1
|04 July 2024 13:47:33
|55
|625.00
|XLON
|00285410339TRLO1
|04 July 2024 13:47:33
|3
|625.00
|XLON
|00285410340TRLO1
|04 July 2024 13:52:36
|55
|626.00
|XLON
|00285410422TRLO1
|04 July 2024 13:52:36
|29
|626.00
|XLON
|00285410423TRLO1
|04 July 2024 13:52:36
|62
|626.00
|XLON
|00285410424TRLO1
|04 July 2024 13:52:36
|74
|626.00
|XLON
|00285410425TRLO1
|04 July 2024 13:53:07
|4
|627.00
|XLON
|00285410428TRLO1
|04 July 2024 13:53:07
|41
|627.00
|XLON
|00285410429TRLO1
|04 July 2024 13:53:11
|30
|627.00
|XLON
|00285410430TRLO1
|04 July 2024 13:53:13
|128
|627.00
|XLON
|00285410432TRLO1
|04 July 2024 15:54:37
|281
|627.00
|XLON
|00285413677TRLO1
|04 July 2024 16:12:13
|111
|627.00
|XLON
|00285414600TRLO1
|04 July 2024 16:12:13
|470
|627.00
|XLON
|00285414601TRLO1
|04 July 2024 16:12:13
|2
|627.00
|XLON
|00285414602TRLO1
|04 July 2024 16:12:19
|56
|627.00
|XLON
|00285414610TRLO1
|04 July 2024 16:12:25
|47
|627.00
|XLON
|00285414618TRLO1
|04 July 2024 16:12:25
|128
|627.00
|XLON
|00285414619TRLO1
|04 July 2024 16:12:46
|1
|627.00
|XLON
|00285414657TRLO1
|04 July 2024 16:15:23
|420
|627.00
|XLON
|00285414831TRLO1
|04 July 2024 16:15:24
|47
|627.00
|XLON
|00285414832TRLO1
|04 July 2024 16:19:54
|1
|628.00
|XLON
|00285415098TRLO1
|04 July 2024 16:19:54
|66
|628.00
|XLON
|00285415099TRLO1
|04 July 2024 16:19:54
|2
|628.00
|XLON
|00285415100TRLO1
|04 July 2024 16:19:54
|27
|628.00
|XLON
|00285415101TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970