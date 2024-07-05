Global Coconut Butter Market to Exceed USD 576.2 Million by 2034, Gaining Popularity among Home Cooks, Chefs, and Personal Care Enthusiasts| Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global coconut butter market is valued at USD 253.5 million in 2024 and it is anticipated to reach USD 576.2 million by 2034. Over the next decade, global coconut butter demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 8.6%.



More people are enjoying Southeast Asian and Caribbean dishes that use coconut products. Coconut butter is becoming popular with both home cooks and professional chefs. These cuisines are known for their rich flavors and health benefits, inspiring people to cook these dishes at home.

TV cooking shows, food blogs, and social media influencers who share these culinary traditions are increasing interest. This cultural diversity in cooking is boosting the demand for coconut butter, making it a common ingredient in kitchens worldwide.

Selling coconut butter through online stores that specialize in health foods or natural products is a smart way to market it. These websites attract health-conscious shoppers, especially those looking for organic and natural options. This helps highlight the unique benefits of coconut butter.

Many people find it cost-effective and enjoyable to make their own beauty products. Online tutorials and social media influencers who share DIY beauty recipes are encouraging more people to use coconut butter in their personal care routines.

Key Takeaways from the Coconut Butter Market Report:

The global coconut butter market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 576.2 million by 2034.

Global demand for coconut butter is likely to soar at an 8.6% CAGR over the forecast period.

South Asia is projected to hold a dominant value share of 34.7% in the global coconut butter market by 2034.

The coconut butter market in India is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 7.2% during the projection period.

The United States coconut butter market is expected to develop at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end use application, the dietary supplements segment is expected to dominate the coconut butter market with a 21.4% market share in 2024.

Based on sales channel, the online retailers segment is expected to hold a leading market share of 38.6% in 2024.



“The coconut butter market continues to grow robustly driven by increasing consumer interest in natural, health-conscious alternatives. With its versatility and nutritional benefits, coconut butter appeals to both culinary and wellness sectors. As demand expands globally, innovations in product formulations and sustainable sourcing practices are likely to shape its future growth trajectory."– says a Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Aethon International, The Kerela Store, Wichy Coconut, Urban Platter, Butters & More, Wildly Organic, Cocofina, Royal Nut Company, Veda Oils, Earth's Finest, The Chattanooga Butter Company, Dhatu Organics & Naturals, Jiva Organics, OhMega, Georgia Grinders, and Ceylon Coconut Company are key Coconut Butter manufacturers listed in the report.

These companies are focusing on research and development, sustainable sourcing, and new formulations. They are also emphasizing environment-friendly practices and product certifications to satisfy the increasing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients.

The coconut-based spread company Kokada is currently getting ready for a spring nationwide launch at Sprouts Farmers Market outlets. The coconut spread, which the firm describes as a nut-free spin on almond or cashew butter, can be spread on toast, mixed into smoothies, swirled into coffee, added to baking recipes, or melted over ice cream.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global coconut butter market presenting historical demand data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the coconut butter market based on end use application (food & beverages (baked goods, beverages, smoothies, sauces, salad dressing), personal care (skin care, hair care, body care, dental care, feminine care), and dietary supplements), sales channel (indirect sales, and direct sales (online retailers, specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets)) across various regions.

Key Segments of Market Report:

By End-use Application:

As per end use application, the industry has been categorized into food & beverages (baked goods, beverages, smoothies, sauces, salad dressing), personal care (skin care, hair care, body care, dental care, feminine care), and dietary supplements.

By Sales Channel:

This segment is further categorized into indirect sales, and direct sales (online retailers, specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets).

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

