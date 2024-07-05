Asia-Pacific Dental Infections Control Market Report 2024: Rise in Adoption of Advanced Sterilization Technologies and Shift Towards Single-Use Disposable Products

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Dental Infections Control Market: Focus on Offering, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific dental infections control market is projected to reach $627.7 million by 2033 from $300.5 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The growth of this market is fueled by increasing incidences of dental issues, supported by government initiatives promoting hygiene, advancements in technology, and the upgrading of equipment. It encompasses a range of consumables, single-use products, and equipment designed to prevent infections in dental environments.







The APAC dental infections control market is experiencing substantial growth driven by rising awareness of oral health, increasing dental disorders, and supportive government initiatives promoting dental hygiene across the region. Technological advancements in dental equipment and a shift towards modern infection control practices further boost market expansion.

This market includes a diverse range of products such as disinfectants, sterilization equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), and single-use consumables tailored to prevent infections in dental clinics and hospitals. Countries like China, Japan, and India are key contributors, with growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and a rising number of dental procedures.

As demand for dental care continues to rise and standards for infection prevention become more stringent, the APAC dental infections control market is poised for continued growth and innovation in dental healthcare practices.

Key Market Trends

Rise in Adoption of Advanced Sterilization Technologies

Shift Towards Single-Use Disposable Products

Integration of Digital Solutions and IoT

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Offering

Consumables and Single-Use Products

Cleaning and Sterilization Products

Unit Water-Line Cleaning Management Products

Saliva Ejectors

Others

Equipment's

Cleaning Monitors

Ultrasonic Cleaning Units

Sterilization Equipment

Segmentation by End User

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutions

Dental Laboratories

Segmentation by Country

Japan

China

Australia

South Korea

India

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Report Scope:

Workflow/Innovation Strategy: The Asia-Pacific dental infections control market (by offering) has been segmented into detailed segments, including different types of dental infections control equipment, such as cleaning monitors, ultrasonic cleaning units, and sterilization equipment.

Moreover, the study provides the reader with detailed consumables and single-use products such as cleaning and sterilization products, unit water-line cleaning management products, saliva ejectors, and others.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The dental infection control market has been experiencing notable growth driven by increasing awareness of infection risks and stringent regulatory standards. Key market players are adopting strategic initiatives to capitalize on this growth.

Product innovation and technological advancements play a pivotal role, with companies focusing on developing advanced infection control solutions that meet or exceed industry standards. These innovations include the integration of smart technologies, enhanced sterilization methods, and eco-friendly disinfectants, catering to the evolving needs of dental practitioners.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Asia-Pacific dental infections control market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, including manufacturers involved in acquisitions and strategic collaborations. Market participants are actively engaging in collaborations and partnerships to expand their market presence.

This involves forging alliances with dental clinics, hospitals, and healthcare professionals to promote their infection control products and solutions. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions are strategic tools employed to strengthen market positions, acquire new technologies, and broaden product portfolios.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 65 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $300.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $627.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



Key Questions Answered



1 Dental Infections Control Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment- Dental Infections Control Market

1.1.1 Rise in Adoption of Advanced Sterilization Technologies

1.1.2 Shift Towards Single-Use Disposable Products

1.1.3 Integration of Digital Solutions and IoT

1.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential, $ Billion, 2022-2033

1.3 R&D Review of the Dental Infections Control Market

1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Infections Control Market

1.5 Emerging Technology Assessment of the Dental Infections Control Market

1.6 Product Benchmarking of the Dental Infections Control Market

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview



2 Dental Infections Control Market (by Region)

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Infections Market, by Offering

2.3.2 Asia-Pacific Dental Infections Market, by End User

2.3.3 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.3.3.1 Japan

2.3.3.2 China

2.3.3.3 Australia

2.3.3.4 South Korea

2.3.3.5 India

2.3.3.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.2 Company Profile

3.2.1 GC Corporation

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Key Personnel

3.2.1.4 Target Customers

3.2.1.5 Top Competitors

3.2.1.6 Market Share

3.2.1.7 Analyst View



4 Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mnwv9m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment