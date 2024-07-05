The Role of Today's CMO: Focus on Enhancing Internal Collaboration for Growth, Strategically Integrating AI and Innovation to Maintain a Competitive Edge

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Role of Today's CMO" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CMO's role is complex and challenging: While some have secured their C-suite spot, others face role elimination. This year, CMOs should focus on enhancing internal collaboration and communication for growth, strategically integrating AI, and innovating to maintain a competitive edge.

Despite challenges such as managing CEO expectations, tackling added responsibilities, strategically integrating AI, and securing trust with the rest of the C-suite, CMOs can find new opportunities to lead successful teams and drive business growth.

Key Question: How can CMOs navigate the many challenges they face and find opportunities to succeed in their roles?

Key Stat: At least 40% of US CEOs expect CMOs to focus on five key growth challenges: revenue, market share, competition, reputation, and company narrative.

Key Report Features:

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

4 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The role of the CMO is dynamic and changing

The role of the CMO is expanding, with greater expectations

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

Top Problems US CEOs Would Like Marketing to Solve, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)

Average CMO Tenure at Top US Advertisers, 2013-2023 (months)

State of Generative AI Adoption in Marketing Initiatives, According to B2B and B2C CMOs and Executives Worldwide, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)

Marketing/Communications Team Budget Strategy Around AI Tools in 2024, According to US CMOs, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2khdf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment