Czech Republic Telecoms Market Report 2024 - O2 Czech Republic Remains the Dominant Telco in All Segments

The Czech Republic's telecom market has attracted investment from among the key regional telcos, including Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, and Vodafone, as also investors such as PPF Group. In recent years, there has also been an organisational shift as operators consolidate their assets in a bid to gain economic advantages. O2 Czech Republic remains the dominant telco in all segments.
Despite O2 CR's market strength, there is effective competition, particularly in the mobile sector. In common with developments in other European markets, telcos in the Czech Republic have become multi-service providers, offering a full range of fixed and mobile services.
The mobile sector is concentrated among the three MNOs, despite the regulator having made efforts to facilitate the entry of a new market player by providing spectrum at the multi-band auction held in November 2020. The auction has enabled the licensees to expand the reach of their 5G networks. This process has also been assisted by them closing down 3G networks and refarming spectrum for 5G and LTE use.
Covering developments in the market and regulatory environment, this report provides insights into the evolving fixed-line telecom market of the Czech Republic, offering the latest industry statistics, profiles of the major operators, and an assessment of deployed infrastructure.
The report also covers the mobile market, providing an overview of the MNOs as well as developments in technologies and regulatory affairs. A range of market and company statistics provide insights into the state of both the mobile voice and data markets, as well as the performance and strategies of the key network players.
In addition, the report reviews the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband sectors, detailing the key players, assessing access platforms and market trends, and providing broadband subscriber forecasts.
Key Developments:
- EC approves broadband funding program of about CZK5.7 billion for the Czech National Recovery Plan, through to 2027.
- T-Mobile CR spins off its tower portfolio into a new unit.
- Vodafone CR and T-Mobile CR build one million new fibre lines, and gain access to each other's existing fibre infrastructure.
- EC agrees to T-Mobile CR and O2 CR network sharing deal following operator concessions through to October 2033
- O2 CR expands 5G service.
- CETIN commits to extending GPON fibre to one million premises by 2027.
- Regulator completes multi-spectrum auction for 5G, raising CZK5.596 billion.
Companies Featured
- T-Mobile Czech Republic
- GTS Czech
- Cesko Radiokomunikace
- MobilKom
- BT
- CD-Telematika
- CEZ ICT Services
- UPC Ceska Republika
- O2 Czech Republic
- Vodafone Czech Republic
- Nej TV
- RIO Media
- Nordic Telecom (MobilKom, U:fon).
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Regional Europe Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Country overview
- Telecommunications market
- Government support
- Regulatory environment
- Background
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- Privatisation
- Interconnect
- Carrier selection and carrier preselection
- Number Portability (NP)
- Access
- European Electronic Communications Code
- Mobile network developments
- Significant market power (SMP) obligations
- Roaming tariffs
- Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)
- GSM licences
- 3G licences
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Network sharing
- Spectrum auctions
- Spectrum allocations
- Mobile market
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- GSM
- Analogue networks
- Other infrastructure developments
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- SMS and MMS
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- O2 Czech Republic
- T-Mobile Czech Republic
- Vodafone Czech Republic
- Nordic Telecom (MobilKom/U:fon)
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Broadband statistics
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- Broadband over Powerline (BPL)
- Fixed wireless broadband
- Wi-Fi
- Wireless local loop (WLL)
- WiMAX
- Fixed network operators
- Overview of operators
- O2 Czech Republic
- Sale to PPF Group
- CETIN
- CeskA Radiokomunikace (CRa)
- T-Mobile CR
- GTS Czech
- CD-Telematika (CD-T)
- VOLNA
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- O2 CR
- Alternative operators
- Wholesale
- Smart infrastructure
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Appendix - Historic data
