Air Particle Monitor Systems Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Real-Time Monitoring Capabilities Propel Growth in Adoption - Forecasts to 2030

The global market for Air Particle Monitor Systems was valued at an estimated US$5.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Several noteworthy trends are shaping the air particle monitor systems market. The growing adoption of green buildings, designed to minimize environmental impact, have increased the demand for indoor air quality monitor systems. Green buildings are constructed using renewable resources, and their benefits include the preservation of non-renewable sources, improved air and water quality, protection of biodiversity and ecosystems, reduced operating costs, and enhanced public health and comfort. Another important trend is the increasing need for cleanrooms, especially in healthcare and manufacturing industries.



Cleanrooms are governed by strict regulations and standards to ensure clean air environments, and air particle monitor systems are integral to their operation. Technological advances in clean air technology and the presence of numerous industrial clean air technology companies are facilitating the market growth. These advancements have led to the development of more sophisticated and efficient air particle monitor systems, which can provide more accurate and comprehensive data on air quality. As a result, these systems are increasingly used in various industries to ensure regulatory compliance and protect environmental and public health.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Indoor Application segment, which is expected to reach US$4.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Outdoor Application segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.2% CAGR to reach $1.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Air Pollution Levels Throws the Spotlight on Air Particle Monitor Systems

Increasing Construction of Green Buildings Spurs Growth in Air Quality Monitoring

Government Regulations Expand Addressable Market Opportunity for Air Particle Monitors

Technological Advancements in Sensor Technology Strengthens Business Case for Advanced Air Particle Monitoring Systems

Real-Time Monitoring Capabilities Propel Growth in Adoption of Air Particle Monitor Systems

Rising Focus on Indoor Air Quality in Commercial Buildings Sustains Market Growth

Integration of IoT in Air Quality Monitoring Drives Market Expansion

Increasing Use of Cleanrooms in Healthcare and Manufacturing Generates Demand for Air Particle Monitor Systems

Environmental Conservation Efforts Expand Addressable Market for Air Particle Monitors

Advances in Clean Air Technologies Propels Growth in Air Particle Monitor Market

Rising Incidence of Respiratory Diseases Boost Market Demand

Emphasis on Workplace Safety and Health Spurs Demand for Air Particle Monitors

Global Efforts to Combat Climate Change Expand Market Opportunities for Air Particle Monitor Systems

Rising Focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Generates Demand for Air Particle Monitors

Technological Integration in Smart Cities Expands Addressable Market for Air Particle Monitors

Aeroqual Limited

Aimil Ltd.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

ENVEA

Hach Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Met One Instruments, Inc.

Particle Measuring Systems

Pegasor Oy

Purelogic Labs India (Prana Air)

Setra Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

SKC Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TSI, Inc.

