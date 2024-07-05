Global Digital Wallet Market Report 2024: Key Trends, Innovations and Opportunities

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Wallet Market: Trends, Innovations and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ecosystem partnerships is a critical factor for rapid scaling of leading digital wallets globally. Key usage factors are convenience, enhanced security and wide merchant acceptance.

The short term focus includes cross-border transactions and card-to-QR payment, while mid-to-long term priorities cover personalisation and biometric-powered payment without phones. The report also identifies key wallets-as-a-service providers for building digital wallets, recommendations are given for vendor search.



The Global Digital Wallet Market: Trends, Innovations and Opportunities global briefing offers insight into the size and shape of the Consumer Finance market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market.

Forecasts provide an invaluable perspective on market evolution and the criteria for success. The briefing leverages the publisher's 360-degree coverage of the global payments' landscape including insight on consumer debt.



Product coverage: Consumer Lending, E-Commerce in Proximity Location by Industry, Financial Cards and Payments.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Finance market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Global overview

Asia Pacific and Australasia

Americas

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Recommendations

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n83ak3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.